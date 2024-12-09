Nscale secures $155m series A funding to drive AI infrastructure growth

The investment will accelerate Nscale’s expansion across Europe and North America, solidifying its position as a leader in AI-ready infrastructure.

Launched from stealth in May 2024, Nscale specialises in sustainable AI data centres, GPU infrastructure, and high-performance AI cloud services.

The company’s vertically integrated, full-stack platform supports the entire generative AI lifecycle, offering bare metal and virtualised GPU nodes, Kubernetes-native services, advanced inferencing, and SLURM-powered AI workload scheduling.

It plans to debut a public cloud service in early 2025, tailored for developers needing flexible AI training and inference solutions.

CEO Joshua Payne said: "The AI market is scaling rapidly, and so are we. Nscale manages every layer of infrastructure in the value chain to meet the intensive needs of large-scale AI customers.

“Our 1.3GW pipeline of sites allows us to design, from the ground up, data centres, superclusters, and cloud environments end-to-end.

“This means we can deploy bespoke GPU clusters tailored to customers’ requirements, faster than competitors and at any scale, while delivering superior unit economics."

The funding follows an earlier $30 million seed round in December 2023. Nscale’s pipeline has surged from 300MW to 1.3GW of greenfield data centres across Europe and North America, with 120MW scheduled for 2025.

These centres, optimised for AI superclusters, employ advanced closed-loop direct liquid cooling to maximise efficiency while minimising environmental impact.

Rael Nurick, co-founder of Sandton Capital Partners added: "With a notable founder track record, established industry partnerships, and a unique vertically integrated approach, Nscale is building the hyperscale AI platform to power enterprise AI at scale."

Nscale recently partnered with Open Innovation AI in MENA to deploy 30,000 GPUs over three years and received recognition for its Svartisen Cluster, included in the 2024 Top500 list of the most powerful supercomputing systems worldwide.

