Nokia unveils multi-billion dollar 5G extension deal with Bharti Airtel

As a result, the telecom giant will provide state-of-the-art equipment from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including base stations, baseband units and advanced Massive MIMO radios powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology.

According to the company, the move will significantly boost Airtel’s 5G capacity and coverage, alongside Nokia upgrading Airtel's existing 4G network with multiband radios and baseband equipment, also designed to be compatible with 5G technology.

Additionally, Airtel will utilise Nokia’s MantaRay Network Management, which employs AI-driven tools for intelligent network monitoring, optimisation, digital deployment and technical support.

Subscribe today for free

Nokia president and CEO, Pekka Lundmark, said: “This strategic agreement further solidifies our long-standing collaboration with Airtel and our footprint in India.

“Our industry-leading AirScale portfolio and AI-based services will enhance the energy efficiency of Airtel’s network, enabling premium 5G capacity and connectivity with the highest quality of service for subscribers.”

Bharti Airtel, vice chairman and managing director, Gopal Vittal, added: “Airtel has been a pioneer in network innovation, consistently pushing the boundaries for delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions.

“This strategic partnership with Nokia will future proof our network infrastructure and provide customers with unparalleled user experience along with a network that will be eco-friendly to minimise environmental impact.”

RELATED STORIES

Nokia’s mapping business head leaves position

Bharti launches Rwanda network