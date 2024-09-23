Microsoft revives Three Mile Island nuclear site to power its data centres

Site operator Constellation announced it struck a power purchase agreement with Microsoft to purchase carbon-free energy from the nuclear site.

“This agreement is a major milestone in Microsoft's efforts to help decarbonize the grid in support of our commitment to become carbon-negative,” said Bobby Hollis, VP of energy at Microsoft.

“Microsoft continues to collaborate with energy providers to develop carbon-free energy sources to help meet the grids' capacity and reliability needs.”

Unit 2 of the Three Mile Island nuclear site near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania suffered a catastrophic meltdown in March 1979, resulting in radioactive gases being spewed into the air.

Unit 1, which Microsoft acquired the energy rights to, was unaffected by the disaster but was shut down in 2019 due to spiralling operating losses.

Following Microsoft’s agreement with Constellation, however, Three Mile Island’s Unit 1 will come back online in 2028, providing approximately 835 megawatts of energy to the grid.

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission will need to approve the plans, however, as the site was previously marked to be decommissioned .

Constellation said it will pursue a licence renewal that will extend plant operations to at least 2054.

“Powering industries critical to our nation’s global economic and technological competitiveness, including data centres, requires an abundance of energy that is carbon-free and reliable every hour of every day, and nuclear plants are the only energy sources that can consistently deliver on that promise,” said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO, Constellation.

Microsoft’s Three Mile Island deal is the latest in its ever-increasing attempts to shore up its infrastructure as it builds out its AI services.

Just last week, the company launched a $30 billion fund with BlackRock to invest in AI-focused data centres and unveiled plans to set up two data centres in Abu Dhabi to power its responsible AI efforts, in partnership with G42.

