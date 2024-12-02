Kao Data taps CBRE to manage data centre facilities for European expansion

The deal, effective December 1 2024, will see CBRE manage hard and soft FM services across Kao’s data centre portfolio, including physical structures, mechanical, electrical, cooling and fire systems within its London data centres, as well as its new Greater Manchester facility .

Subscribe today for free

Under the terms of the partnership, CBRE will be responsible for ongoing maintenance and support of Kao’s low-voltage and high-voltage electrical systems, including its uninterruptible power supplies, switchgear and hybrid air and liquid cooling systems.

CBRE will also be responsible for day-to-day, front-of-house FM services, including security management and cleaning services across Kao facilities.

Pete Judson, COO at Kao Data said: “CBRE’s reputation for continuous improvement and attention to detail, coupled with its consistently high standards of performance, make it the perfect FM ally — especially as we grow our data centre portfolio into new locations and markets across Europe.”

"We are thrilled to partner with Kao Data on their UK data centre portfolio and look forward to the future supporting them as they expand into new markets across Europe,” said Craig Bristow, managing director at CBRE Data Centre Solutions UK. “Our team's relentless focus on innovation and performance ensures that we are well-equipped to meet Kao Data's evolving needs as they continue delivering their exciting growth strategy.”

RELATED STORIES

Kao Data begins work on £350m Manchester data centre