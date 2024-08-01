Kao Data appoints Pete Judson as new chief operating officer

With over 30 years of operational leadership experience, Pete Judson brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in the data centre industry.

Pete Judson's distinguished career includes a recent tenure at global data centre operator NTT, where he integrated its EMEA operations into a cohesive, multifunctional 350MW data centre unit. His role at NTT involved spearheading EMEA-wide change transformation programmes, and leading operational capabilities. His efforts contributed significantly to NTT’s record growth during this period.

At Kao Data, Pete Judson will lead all operational functions, working alongside Paul Finch, the former COO who now transitions to the role of chief technology officer (CTO).

Pete’s appointment comes as Kao Data is poised for significant growth. The company is expanding its advanced data centre platform into new markets in the UK and continental Europe, aiming to meet the increasing demand for high-performance, AI-optimised data centre solutions.

“During the last decade, Kao Data has led the charge on the development of industrial-scale data centres engineered for AI, and is recognised globally as one of the industry’s most disruptive leaders,” said Doug Loewe, CEO of Kao Data. “Appointing Pete as our new COO further vindicates our ethos for working with high-calibre industry professionals who have succeeded in some of the most demanding data centre environments, and we are delighted to welcome him into the Kao Data family.”