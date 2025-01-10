iQ Networks and GBI sign Iraq's first dark fibre agreement

According to the company, the agreement, signed in the presence of the Iraqi Ministry of Telecommunications is a “pivotal move” towards establishing Iraq as an essential telecommunications hub.

The signing event also celebrated the achievement of surpassing 1 terabyte of active capacity on the Silk Route Transit.

Several companies, including GBI, are already utilising capacity on the Silk Route, while others are actively testing the network’s capabilities.

This growth highlights Iraq’s expanding role in the global digital economy, the company revealed.

iQ Networks CEO, Waseem Amjad, said: “Reaching 1 terabyte of capacity is transformative for iQ. One key feature is its integration with global OTT peering, which enhances how efficiently content is delivered across the internet.

“By building strong peering relationships with global OTT providers, we’re reducing latency and improving user experience, allowing AI to develop, regional financial institutions to process faster, and so much more. In short, this will impact everyone.”

GBI chairman, Essa Bin Hilal Al-Kuwar, concluded: “This partnership underscores GBI’s commitment to advancing regional connectivity and digital transformation.

“By joining forces with iQ Networks, we are not only enabling Iraq to become a strategic hub for data transit but also fostering innovation and creating a robust digital ecosystem that benefits businesses and communities alike.”

