iQ Networks and GBI sign Iraq's first dark fibre agreement
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

iQ Networks and GBI sign Iraq's first dark fibre agreement

Jasdip Sensi
January 10, 2025 11:45 AM
Generic handshake image

iQ Networks has partnered with Gulf Bridge International (GBI) to launch Iraq’s first-ever dark fibre IRU framework in Baghdad.

According to the company, the agreement, signed in the presence of the Iraqi Ministry of Telecommunications is a “pivotal move” towards establishing Iraq as an essential telecommunications hub.

The signing event also celebrated the achievement of surpassing 1 terabyte of active capacity on the Silk Route Transit.

Several companies, including GBI, are already utilising capacity on the Silk Route, while others are actively testing the network’s capabilities.

This growth highlights Iraq’s expanding role in the global digital economy, the company revealed.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

iQ Networks CEO, Waseem Amjad, said: “Reaching 1 terabyte of capacity is transformative for iQ. One key feature is its integration with global OTT peering, which enhances how efficiently content is delivered across the internet.

“By building strong peering relationships with global OTT providers, we’re reducing latency and improving user experience, allowing AI to develop, regional financial institutions to process faster, and so much more. In short, this will impact everyone.”

GBI chairman, Essa Bin Hilal Al-Kuwar, concluded: “This partnership underscores GBI’s commitment to advancing regional connectivity and digital transformation.

“By joining forces with iQ Networks, we are not only enabling Iraq to become a strategic hub for data transit but also fostering innovation and creating a robust digital ecosystem that benefits businesses and communities alike.”

RELATED STORIES

Nokia upgrades GBI’s network between Middle East and Europe

GBI Express Route Connectivity

Topics

NewsWirelessServicesInfrastructure and Networks
JS
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe