IQ Fiber acquires ThinkBig Networks

This acquisition represents a key milestone in IQ Fiber’s growth journey and is supported by additional equity funding from SDC Capital Partners.

In November last year, the 100% fibre-optic internet provider announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Maryland-based fibre-optic internet company.

As a result of the acquisition, Dee Anna Sobczak, CEO and co-founder of ThinkBig Networks, will transition to the role of senior VP of the Chesapeake Region at IQ Fiber.

Meanwhile, ThinkBig will operate under the IQ Fiber brand starting in 2025.

IQ Fiber, Ted Schremp, said: “ThinkBig Networks has done an impressive job deploying its modern, 100% fibre-optic network in Maryland.

“We look forward to bringing competition, choice and a streamlined customer experience to even more communities as we leverage the collective strengths of the IQ Fiber and ThinkBig teams.”

ThinkBig Networks, CEO and co-founder, Dee Anna Sobczak, added: “ThinkBig Networks is a natural fit to join IQ Fiber.

“We look forward to leveraging the strength and resources of the IQ Fiber brand to further accelerate our network deployment.”

