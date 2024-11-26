HGC unveils Data Centre Interconnect service in Southeast Asia

As a result, the new service links eight major data centres across the country.

According to the ICT service provider, the move is a response to the growing demand for seamless data center-to-data centre connectivity within the Philippines and the broader region.

The move also aims to increase cloud usage, content hosting and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, the company claimed.

Meanwhile, HGC has partnered with industry leaders to transform its DCI service, including brands such as Digital Edge, Digital Halo, STT GDC Philippines, Total Information Management and VITRO Inc.

The DCI is also set to interconnect with HGC DCI clusters in Hong Kong (China), Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, forming a unified network.

Plans are also underway to extend this network to additional Southeast Asian countries.

HGC, CEO, Andrew Kwok, said: “We are excited to announce our launch in the Philippines, coinciding with the country's significant digital transformation initiatives. HGC has been dedicated to expanding in SEA, with a strong focus on deepening our presence in the Philippines over the past few years.

“We are committed to investing in the Philippines, recognizing it as a rapidly growing hub in the global landscape and as demand for stable connectivity increases, driven by a heavy reliance on advanced technology.

“HGC will enhance our connectivity offerings to strengthen the connection between the Philippines and other key regions, such as Hong Kong and Singapore. We will continue to invest in telecommunications infrastructure and advance AI-powered ICT services to boost digital capabilities across various sectors in the Philippines for their digital advancements."

