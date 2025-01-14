Hackers breach Telefónica's internal ticketing system, stealing 2.3GB of data

BleepingComputer reports that Telefónica admitted its systems had been breached, with the operator “currently investigating the extent of the incident”.

Telefónica said it has taken “necessary steps to block any unauthorised access” to the Jira-based ticketing server used by the operator for reporting internal issues.

Four attackers, Pryx, Grep, Rey, and DNA, made off with around 2.3 GB, according to posts on the hacking site BreachForums.

In a post on the site, Pryx revealed the quartet breached Telefónica’s platform using stolen employee credentials, gaining access to documents and support tickets, some of which referenced customer-related data.

The attackers failed to demand any ransom for the data, meaning the motive could align with the rise of hackers attacking companies and instead publishing stolen information if their victims fail to acknowledge the incident within 48 hours.

A group of hackers known as Hellcat Ransomware group, which recently emerged with such motives, with Schneider Electric as one of its earlier victims. The group also previously referred to themselves as the International Contract Agency (ICA), a name they appropriated from the shadow organisation from the Hitman video game series.

Notably, Telefónica hasn’t publicly commented on the breach bar a statement to BleepingComputer. Capacity has contacted the operator for comment.

In a blog post , cybersecurity software provider SentryBay said the Telefónica breach highlighted the need for businesses to adopt endpoint isolation technologies to reduce the risk of credential theft and regularly audit employee credentials to identify vulnerabilities.

“To mitigate risks and protect sensitive systems, businesses must adopt proactive cybersecurity solutions that isolate endpoints and prevent credential-based exploits,” the post reads.

Telefónica is the latest in a string of attacks on telco operators. The most prominent was the recent Salt Typhoon attacks, in which Chinese-linked hackers targeted US brands including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

