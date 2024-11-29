Telefónica Germany testing quantum tech to shore up mobile network security

The pilot project, conducted with AWS and the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, aims to leverage quantum technologies for a host of use cases, including accessing the optimal placement for mobile towers and identifying arrangements to maximise network coverage.

“With our pilot project, we are taking a significant step towards quantum-safe mobile networks of the future,” said Mallik Rao, chief technology and enterprise officer at O2 Telefónica. “We are creating the necessary conditions today to leverage quantum technologies and their possibilities in our O2 network for the benefit of our customers.”

One of the pilots sees the telco leverage quantum computers via Amazon’s Braket platform to calculate tower placement in Munich.

The quantum computers can calculate complex optimisation problems to ensure no two towers have overlapping coverage areas, processing billions of potential configurations with variables like frequency ranges, geographical obstacles, and signal interference.

Another of the projects seeks to test quantum-resistant encryption techniques to protect mobile networks.

Techniques like post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and quantum key distribution (QKD) are capable of securing data vastly better than traditional data protection efforts.

O2 Telefónica is testing whether quantum computations can be securely transmitted from the US to Europe over AWS systems, with PQC encryption applied to protect the data throughout the transmission process.

“The question is no longer whether quantum-based encryption will be required, but when,” Rao added. “With this pilot project, we are looking ahead and testing the necessary technology in real-life use in the network today.”

O2 Telefónica said insights from the pilots will contribute to the development of next-generation 6G networks, potentially enhancing both security and performance.

“Quantum technologies have the potential to transform telecommunications networks, enhancing security, optimising infrastructure, and unlocking new capabilities,” said Matt Rehder, VP of core networking at AWS. “By working closely with telecom companies like O2 Telefónica and leading academic institutions, we’re turning cutting-edge research into practical solutions.”

