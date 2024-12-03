Google breaks ground on Fiji cable station to boost Pacific connectivity
Ben Wodecki
December 03, 2024 11:33 AM
Lawmakers and Google execs in Fiji at the ground breaking ceremony for the new cable landing station in Natadola.
Shaheen Ali

Google broke ground on a new cable landing station in Fiji which will act as a hub to support international subsea cables that connect the island nation to the wider Pacific.

The facility will be based in Natadola on Fiji's main island of Viti Levu.

The site will house infrastructure to support subsea cables like Tabua and Bulikula, connecting the island nation to countries in North and South America, as well as Australia and Japan.

Shaheen Ali, secretary of trade, co-operatives, and communications in Fiji said in a LinkedIn post: “This is more than just an infrastructure project; it’s a defining step toward placing Fiji at the heart of the global digital ecosystem.

“These [subsea] connections solidify Fiji’s position as the digital hub of the Pacific, providing unmatched opportunities for regional connectivity and global integration.”

Ali’s post claimed the project will create more than 3,600 jobs across various sectors by 2030, contributing an estimated US$250 million to Fiji’s GDP.

“This project will create opportunities across our economy — in education, healthcare, tourism, and entrepreneurship, positioning Fiji to transition into a developed high-income country,” Ali said. “It’s a proud moment for Fiji — a milestone that reflects our ambition, our resilience, and our commitment to lead in the Pacific and beyond.”

The ground breaking ceremony in Fiji follows Google’s recent announcement that it plans to expand its Australia Connect initiative with two new subsea cables connecting Australia with Christmas Island.

Topics

NewsSubseaCableAsia Pacific
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
