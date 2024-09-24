FTTH Council Europe backs copper switch-off in Draghi Report

The proposal aligns with DG Connect's recent White Paper, which also highlighted the importance of setting a firm timeline for copper switch-off.

Such a move would provide clarity for investors and operators, encouraging greater investment in fibre infrastructure while addressing ongoing demand challenges, the council said.

The FTTH Council also expressed support for the report’s recommendation to ensure that the upper 6GHz band is available for unlicensed indoor Wi-Fi use.

With 95% of wireless traffic occurring indoors, access to this spectrum is vital to enhancing fibre network performance and meeting consumer demand.

Roshene McCool, president of the FTTH Council Europe said: “The regulatory framework in Europe has successfully incentivised fibre investment, and the copper switch-off is key to accelerating fibre deployment and adoption."

However, the FTTH Council raised concerns about one of the report’s recommendations, emphasising that Europe’s strong competitive environment—fostered by alternative operators—has driven greater fibre network availability and better 5G coverage compared to the US.

They stressed the importance of maintaining competition in the migration from copper to fibre to ensure fair market conditions.

Vincent Garnier, director general of the FTTH Council Europe added: “We look forward to collaborating with the European Commission and other stakeholders to ensure Europe’s digital transformation continues to benefit its economy and society."

