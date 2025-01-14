Ericsson launches AI assistant to simplify 5G network management

In a bid to simplify 5G network administration, ANA reads, interprets and generates new text and graphical content, rather than just providing links to existing resources, like traditional chatbots, the telecoms giant revealed.

ANA also is the first generative AI virtual expert specifically designed for enterprise Wireless WAN (WWAN) networks, powered by large language models (LLM).

All its AI components are housed within Ericsson’s infrastructure, ensuring user and data privacy by avoiding third-party generative AI services.

Key functionalities include knowledge summarisation, which turns technical documents into customer-specific insights and configuration assistance, offering step-by-step guidance for WAN edge device setup.

The move also involves troubleshooting by automating diagnostics and providing detailed repair instructions, reducing downtime.

Meanwhile, future updates introduce policy recommendation capabilities to optimise WAN performance and custom graph generation for complex data visualisation.

Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solution, head of enterprise networking and security, Pankaj Malhotra, said: "Ericsson’s NetCloud is differentiated in its ability to simplify the deployment, management and troubleshooting of enterprise cellular networking.

“By investing heavily in cutting-edge AI technology, we are empowering even the most streamlined IT teams to tackle 5G administration challenges, enhancing network reliability, security, and user experience with unparalleled efficiency.”

