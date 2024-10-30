Ericsson CPO quits after 38 years

Arfert has been with the telecoms giant for over 38 years contributing significantly to the company’s people strategy and culture evolution.

She began her career at Ericsson in 1986 having held a few positions in human resources, before being promoted to head of human resources and internal communications in Germany.

In 2004, she was appointed to vice president of human resources before climbing the ranks to become CPO in April 2017.

Subscribe today for free

Reflecting on Arfert’s impact, Ericsson president and CEO Börje Ekholm expressed his appreciation for her contributions over the years.

He said: “MajBritt has been a valued member of the executive team for almost eight years and has been instrumental to where we are today as a company. We have come to an agreement that this is a good time for a change, as we are entering the next chapter of Ericsson’s strategy.

“With her dedicated leadership and broad background in Ericsson, MajBritt has successfully led the People function and been an integral part in evolving the Ericsson culture and people strategy. I wish her all the best in her future endeavors, and I am happy she will stay on in the role until the end of May, 2025, which allows for finding and ensuring a smooth handover to a successor.”

Arfert added: “It has been an incredible journey and a privilege to serve as Ericsson’s CPO and to work with such an extraordinary group of people. I am deeply proud of the work we have done in transforming the Company.

“Ericsson is well positioned globally to continue building on its industry-leading position and to expand into enterprise. This is the right time for me to move on and to explore new adventures in life. Meanwhile I will continue in full capacity as CPO during this period. I will always follow Ericsson with passion and pride as it keeps transforming society and shaping the industry.”

RELATED STORIES

Ericsson and STMicroelectronics complete ST-Ericsson split

Ericsson and ST to split ST-Ericsson