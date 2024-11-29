In Pictures: EE unveils Birmingham Bullring Experience store
Jasdip Sensi
November 29, 2024 10:15 AM
EE_Bullring_Final_5.jpg

EE has opened the doors to its new Experience store at Birmingham's Bullring.

This new location is part of EE’s broader investment of over £6 million this year in expanding its retail presence. Birmingham’s Bullring store is the 26th Experience store to open in 2024, exceeding EE’s original target of 10 new stores.

The new EE store is designed to provide customers with a hands-on experience of the latest connected technology through four themed Experience Zones, which includes the Welcome zone, the Gaming zone, the Basecamp area and the Tech Live zone.

In addition to the Experience Zones, the store features a dedicated Tech Home area. Here, customers can envision their ideal smart home setup, with displays showcasing connected TVs, smart lighting, and advanced security systems.

EE_Bullring_Final_8.jpg

This immersive space is enhanced by EE’s broadband solutions and expert guidance, ensuring visitors leave equipped to make the most of their connected lives.

EE_Bullring_Final_9.jpg
EE_Bullring_Final_1.jpg

The launch follows research by the telecoms giant claiming Birmingham is one of the UK’s most tech-savvy cities.


Nearly half (49%) of residents use smart home devices like robot vacuums and connected fridges, while 69% compare prices on their smartphones before shopping in-store, the company said.

EE_Bullring_Final_6.jpg

EE retail director, Asif Aziz, said: "Our research shows Birmingham is a city of tech-lovers, with residents embracing smart home technology and relying on smartphones to shop smarter. Our new store is designed to meet the needs of this vibrant community, providing a space where people can get hands-on with the latest devices and discover new ways to stay connected.

“We’re excited to bring this innovative retail experience to Birmingham, with our brilliant team of EE Guides ready to help customers with all their technology needs and to offer personal, expert advice on how connected technology can enhance their everyday lives.”

EE_Bullring_Final_10.jpg

