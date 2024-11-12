DTCP backs new sustainable data centre firm GreenScale with £1bn

GreenScale launches with 170MW of secured capacity, spanning two sites in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

DTCP will initially invest £1 billion in GreenScale as the sustainable-focused firm plans to develop an additional 300MW in the Nordics, with the ultimate goal of building 1GW of data centre capacity across Europe.

“GreenScale stands out as a best-in-class data centre platform because of its exceptional management team and commitment to sustainable growth," said Zahl Limbuwala, operating partner at DTCP. “The team’s industry-leading experience, combined with our shared commitment to sustainability, will enable GreenScale to support the digital economy while positively impacting local communities and energy ecosystems.

With backing from DTCP, GreenScale aims to provide digital infrastructure for customers while also supporting the energy infrastructure and local communities in which it operates.

The new company aims to provide positive contributions to local energy ecosystems, supporting grid stability through alternative power solutions and renewable energy.

GreenScale’s leadership team is made up of industry veterans, with Daniel Thomas, formerly an SVP at AtlasEdge, serving as CEO.

Other GreenScale leaders include Ian Hammond, formerly of AtlasEdge and TomTom, who will serve as COO and Torsten Stuhl, its chief development officer who brings experience from Vantage Data Centres, Digital Realty, and InterXion.

Jean-Francois Berche , senior advisor at DTCP will serve as GreenScale’s CTO, adding to his previous executive experience at Microsoft and AWS, while Limbuwala will serve as GreenScale's chair.

“As we expand GreenScale, DTCP’s support provides us with capital and strategic guidance, making them the ideal partner for our mission,” said CEO Thomas. “DTCP shares our vision of scaling sustainable data centres to power the future of AI and cloud technology across Europe, and we are excited to be backed by their extensive expertise and commitment to innovation.”

