DTCP appoints two new senior advisors

The Germany-based investment firm believes it will bolster DTCP's expertise in cloud infrastructure and data centre management.

Jean-Francois Berche brings over two decades of experience in the cloud services industry, having held senior roles at Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS). At Microsoft, Berche served as Senior Director in Global Infrastructure M&A, where he played a pivotal role in major strategic deals that fueled the growth of Azure Cloud and supported global AI deployment.

His tenure at AWS was marked by his leadership in the global expansion team, where he was instrumental in developing and deploying cloud services infrastructure, including primary Availability Zones, Local Zones, Outposts, and Wavelength.

“I am delighted to join DTCP, a firm recognised for its forward-looking investment strategy and exceptional execution,” Berche said. “I look forward to bringing my extensive experience with the largest builders and buyers of data centre capacity and cloud infrastructure to DTCP.

“My focus will be on integrating green energy solutions into our data centre strategies, ensuring our operations align with environmental goals and support generative AI and sustainability.”

Oliver Menzel, co-founder and CEO of maincubes also joins DTCP as a senior advisor. Maincubes, with locations in Frankfurt, Berlin and Amsterdam, is currently the largest supplier of data centre capacity to the German Federal Government.

Menzel, an aerospace engineering graduate with over 20 years of experience in the data centre industry, initially built an IT service provider hosting within smaller colocation sites before founding maincubes in 2012.

“Collaborating with the DTCP Infra team has been highly beneficial in advancing maincubes' data centre offerings,” said Menzel. “I am thrilled to join DTCP as a senior advisor and bring my extensive expertise to the table. I eagerly anticipate contributing to the firm’s portfolio expansion and supporting the exciting growth opportunities ahead.”

DTCP's CEO Vicente Vento expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointments, stating, “Jean-Francois and Oliver are both highly regarded experts in their respective fields and within the data centre sector as a whole. Their talents and depth of experience bring further strength to our exceptional Digital Infrastructure team.

“As we refine our investment strategy to leverage the growing demand for global data centre capacity, these appointments enhance the value DTCP provides to our Limited Partners. We are excited to welcome Jean-Francois and Oliver and look forward to working closely with them as we continue to grow in this exciting sector.”