Data Centre of the Month: Dubai Silicon Oasis

A short drive from central Dubai, amidst the towering skyscrapers of the city’s skyline, lies Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) — a hub of innovation and technology. Nestled within the bustling free zone, surrounded by lush palm trees and meticulously landscaped gardens, is Gulf Data Hub’s (GDH) Silicon Oasis campus — a state-of-the-art data centre complex.

Gulf Data Hub, a Middle Eastern data centre operator, has been powering diverse computing workloads since 2014. The company’s journey began with its first-ever data centre in DSO, boasting a 70MW operational capacity. The flagship facility set the foundation for GDH’s regional expansion, including a new 297,000-square-foot site in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, designed to serve international hyperscalers, local public sector units (PSUs), and government entities.

The DSO campus itself has grown significantly, housing four operational data centres with a fifth under construction, slated for completion by the end of 2025. Starting with its original 5MW facility, GDH has since added 6MW, 12MW, and 16MW facilities. A 30MW data centre currently under construction will further strengthen the campus's capacity to meet growing customer demand.

GDH’s expansion is in response to the surging demand for cloud and AI services. As Himmath Mohammed, GDH’s chief information officer, explains, “Post-COVID, there was a lot of traction, with people understanding the sensitivity of having data available at all times.” This shift in mindset underscores the growing reliance on robust and reliable data infrastructure.

Operating in Dubai’s challenging tropical desert climate, where summer temperatures regularly exceed 45–50°C, presents unique hurdles. Cooling is a top priority for GDH, and the Silicon Oasis campus employs advanced solutions from major OEMs to ensure energy efficiency while meeting stringent environmental and sustainability standards.

The campus features innovative technologies like the Chilled Water Air (CWA) Thermal Wall, which provides critical cooling while optimising floor space. All new GDH facilities are designed with liquid cooling capabilities, with some incorporating hybrid solutions from hyperscaler-approved partners. “In this harsh climate, the equipment we deploy must always be above standard requirements to keep servers cool,” says Mohammed.

From a construction standpoint, GDH uses robust designs to overcome the challenges posed by Dubai’s desert environment. Early facilities were built with hot-rolled steel frame elements on reinforced pad foundations, with two sites spanning a built-up area of 6,500 square metres each. “Specific soil tests and foundation designs are crucial to ensure the durability and reliability of our sites,” Mohammed emphasises.

The Silicon Oasis free zone offers a unique blend of futuristic architecture and business functionality, complemented by a vibrant residential community. Its visually striking, angular designs culminate in a distinctive central spire, making it an architectural marvel. Beyond its aesthetics, the free zone is an epicentre of innovation, providing a thriving ecosystem for global businesses and tech-driven solutions.

Beyond Dubai, GDH operates in two key locations in Abu Dhabi: a 16MW operational data centre in ICAD and another 50MW facility under construction, alongside a 20MW site in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD). GDH’s regional footprint extends across Saudi Arabia, with a 6MW operational facility in Dammam and a 30MW expansion underway in Jeddah and Riyadh. The company is also expanding into Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain to further solidify its position as a key regional data centre solutions provider.

As demand for AI capabilities grows, Dubai is witnessing increased interest in data centres. GDH is preparing to deploy training and inference modules to meet this demand. However, the company faces challenges, such as restrictions on GPU shipments into the Middle East, which limit access to high-performance chips crucial for AI workloads.

The Dubai Silicon Oasis data centres are a testament to the region's ambition to become a global technology and innovation hub. With forward-thinking policies and strategic infrastructure investments, Gulf Data Hub is poised to play a critical role in supporting the Middle East’s digital transformation journey.

