CoreWeave raises $650mn to further AI infrastructure plans

Banking giants like Barclays, Citi, and Deutsche Bank all supported CoreWeace in the round, which adds to the $12.7 billion it raised from equity and debt investors over the last 18 months.

"This credit facility provides additional liquidity to accelerate our growth strategy and capitalize on new opportunities in the rapidly evolving AI space," said Mike Intrator, CEO and co-founder of CoreWeave. "The incredible support from this syndicate enables us to continue scaling cutting-edge solutions for our clients.”

Having started as a crypto firm , CoreWeave pivoted to becoming a cloud infrastructure player in 2019, providing specialist solutions tailored for AI workloads.

CoreWeave now has 28 data centres with plans to add an additional 10 in 2025.

The startup recently opened its European headquarters in London and has pledged to invest $3.5 billion in building out AI infrastructure in the UK and continental Europe.

CoreWeave was among the first cloud providers offering access to Nvidia’s H200 GPU, the H100 upgrade designed to tie over firms until the launch of Blackwell in 2025.

JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley led the credit facility, with Jefferies, Mizuho, MUFG, and Wells Fargo joining the round.

The credit facility adds to CoreWeave’s $1.1 billion series C round in May and a $2.3 billion debt financing facility led by Blackstone and Magnetar in August 2023.

“Our investors and financial partners recognize that CoreWeave can deliver a superior compute experience grounded in our software advantage,” Intrator said. “That's also why the world's leading AI enterprises host their training and inference on CoreWeave infrastructure, and why they keep coming back for more capacity."

