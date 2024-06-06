CoreWeave commits $2.2bn to European expansion

CoreWeave will build three new data centres in Norway, Sweden and Spain by the end of 2025, adding to two data centres already in the UK where it has also established its European headquarters.

The expansion will bring state-of-the-art NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking to the region for the first time at scale, CoreWeave claim.

The company's European footprint has been carefully designed to meet the regulatory and operational demands of the region, ensuring low-latency performance across all AI workloads and providing a data-sovereign cloud for both European and UK customers.

The three new data centers will be powered by 100% renewable energy, and will create job opportunities across the region. CoreWeave is hiring across several key roles, including in engineering, operations, finance and go-to-market positions.

"Europe represents the next frontier for the AI industry and is an important milestone in the next phase of CoreWeave's growth," said Mike Intrator, co-founder and CEO of CoreWeave.

"We see enormous opportunity for CoreWeave in Europe – CoreWeave's GPU infrastructure will provide the European cloud market the computing solutions and tools needed to meet the growing demand for next generation AI applications. We see this as the first of what we hope to be several significant investments in the region as we continue to activate our vision of being the global AI hyperscaler of choice."