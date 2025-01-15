Cisco safeguards against AI misuse with new tool

According to the technology giant, this tool protects against misuse of AI tools, data leakage and sophisticated threats.

It also addresses risks associated with developing and deploying secure AI applications, such as model validation and runtime security.

Additionally, it empowers security teams with enhanced visibility, access control, and robust data and threat protection.

Cisco executive vice president and chief product officer, Jeetu Patel: “Business and technology leaders can’t afford to sacrifice safety for speed when embracing AI.

"In a dynamic landscape where competition is fierce, speed decides the winners. Fused into the fabric of the network, Cisco AI Defense combines the unique ability to detect and protect against threats when developing and accessing AI applications without tradeoffs.”

World Wide Technology, global head of AI and cyber innovation, Kent Noyes, added: “The adoption of AI exposes companies to new risks that traditional cybersecurity solutions don't address.

“Cisco AI Defense represents a significant leap forward in AI security, providing full visibility of an enterprise's AI assets and protection against evolving threats."

