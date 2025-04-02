XConnect acquires Sekura.id to expand mobile identity services

The acquisition brings Sekura.id's Uniti platform into XConnect 's portfolio. The platform enables mobile operators to monetise network APIs and reportedly provides coverage for 2.5 billion people worldwide through connections with 75 operators, offering ID verification, anti-fraud measures and secure online authentication.

The integration of Sekura.id's solutions is expected to enhance XConnect's existing risk and identity services API offerings.

Eli Katz, Founder and CEO at XConnect, said the acquisition will strengthen the company’s position in fraud and risk mitigation solutions for customers in industries such as e-commerce, banking, and fintech, among others.

“In a short period of time, a small, dedicated team has built a strong reputation, gained significant industry recognition and engagement, along with an impressive customer base,” Katz said. “Together we will redefine the mobile identity landscape.”

XConnect said the acquisition will provide Sekura.id with more resources to launch services.

“Joining XConnect is a logical next step for our business and a massive opportunity to innovate and grow together,” said Mark Harvey, CEO at Sekura.id. “Together, we can serve new and growing demand and bring trust and simplicity to authentication, verification and anti-fraud solutions.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

