China Telecom Gulf expands into Saudi Arabia

According to the telecoms giant, the move hopes to offer comprehensive services under the "Belt and Road Initiative" and to promote the building of a "China-Arab community with a shared future."

China Telecom Gulf signed partnership agreements with Saudi Telecom Company (STC), Huawei Saudi Arabia and Baud Telecom Company, committing to enhanced collaboration and leveraging each company’s strengths to offer optimised digital experiences to Saudi customers.

In an opening speech, Liu Guiqing, executive director and EVP of China Telecom reiterated the company’s dedication to openness, cooperation and mutual benefit, claiming the company’s willingness to share its expertise in cloud-network integration, cloud transformation, intelligent operations and technological innovation.

Subscribe today for free

China Telecom also aims to collaborate with various Saudi government entities, businesses and partners to support the development of local digital infrastructure, it revealed.

Meanwhile, Mr. Fawaz, representative of Contact Office of Chinese Companies in the KSA, stated as a global communications services provider, China Telecom boasts a wealth of cloud-network resources and advanced international service capabilities.

“The establishment of China Telecom Gulf is a significant step toward supporting the digital transformation of businesses in the region”, the company said in a statement.

“The company will seize opportunities in the digital era and contribute to Saudi Arabia's socio-economic development and practical cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia in various fields.

Nawaz also expressed confidence that the company’s efforts will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s socio-economic development and fostering practical cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia across various sectors.

RELATED STORIES

China Telecom suffers internet outage

Ericsson wins China Telecom deal