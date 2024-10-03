Cellnex names Óscar Fanjul as new chair, Bouverot exits for AI role

Fanjul has been an independent director at Cellnex since June 2023 and has been a member of boards for the London Stock Exchange, Unilever and BBVA, among others.

Fanjul said he plans to take on his new Cellnex role “with enthusiasm,” adding: “I will work with Marco Patuano to improve efficiency, secure growth and prioritise the return of capital to shareholders through dividend and share buybacks”.

Beyond his work at Cellnex, Fanjul is vice chair of Spanish multinational Ferrovial and director of Marsh & McLennan companies.

He replaces Bouverot, who is stepping down to take on her new role as special envoy for France’s upcoming AI summit.

President Emmanuel Macron selected Bouverot to take on the role ahead of the Global Artificial Intelligence Action Summit, taking place in early 2025.

The Board thanked Bouverot for “her invaluable work and contribution over the past six years, which have undoubtedly been key to Cellnex’s growth and evolution to its current position of industry leadership in Europe.”

