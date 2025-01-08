CCUK names Magrathea's Tracey Wright as new chair
Ben Wodecki
January 08, 2025 11:49 AM
Tracey Wright, managing director of Magrathea Telecommunications and chair of the Comms Council UK (CCUK)

Comms Council UK (CCUK), the UK trade association for telecom companies, has appointed Tracey Wright as its new chair.

Wright, the managing director of Magrathea Telecommunications, was elected to the position, replacing Eli Katz after 20 years of service.

Wright will serve as CCUK chair in a voluntary capacity alongside her Magrathea role, acting as the voice for communication businesses in the UK.

Commenting on her appointment, Wright said: “I am thrilled to be stepping into the role of chair in an exciting year for CCUK as we celebrate our 20th anniversary.

“Alongside some celebrations and reminiscing, I will ensure that CCUK remains a leading voice in the sector as the UK moves to all-IP communications and remain laser-focused on key issues for our sector, including fraud, the upcoming Fixed Voice Telecoms Market Review and continuing to champion women in telecoms.”

Wright’s prior contributions to the CCUK saw her lead its Industry Developments Working Group, and co-founding the Women in Telecoms group, which now supports 188 members.

Following Katz’s departure, he was bestowed the of lifetime president by the CCUK Council.

Katz took up the chair role in 2005 back when the CCUK was known as ITSPA and oversaw the association’s growth from a founding group of 12 members to a community consisting of 100 companies spanning network operators, service providers, and more.

“I am incredibly proud of all that CCUK has accomplished over the last 20 years, and I look forward to supporting the association to the best of my ability going forward,” said Katz. “Alongside the Council, I am delighted that Wright has been appointed as CCUK’s new chair. Her multifaceted skillset, with a strong industry perspective, effective multi-stakeholder engagement, and political nuance, will stand us in good stead to grow the association and continue acting as the beating heart of the UK telecoms industry.”

Topics

NewsemPOWERED NetworkAppointmentsPeople and Talent
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
