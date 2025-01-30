Capacity Middle East at 20: Two decades of shaping global connectivity

What began as a modest conference in 2005, it has now become a global platform connecting industry leaders, showcasing innovation and driving the Middle East’s transformation.

As the conference celebrates its 20-year anniversary, we look back on its journey and the impact it has had on the industry.

A humble beginning

When Capacity Middle East launched in 2005, the region was beginning to emerge as a key player in the global telecom market.

As a result, the event quickly became a hub for industry leaders seeking to tap into the Middle East’s strategic position as a crossroad for Europe, Asia and Africa.

Over the years, it has evolved into the largest telecoms and IT gathering in the region, driving conversations.

"For two decades, Capacity Middle East has been instrumental in shaping the Middle East's telco carrier landscape. Launched in 2005, it has evolved into the region's largest digital infrastructure event, connecting global leaders, fostering innovation, and driving the region's digital transformation." Ros Irving, CEO of techoraco says.

“As we look back at the progress made, we can see how the region has transitioned from a voice-centric telecom market to a global data hub, leading the charge in 5G adoption and the rise of smart cities.

However, the journey hasn’t been without challenges. The industry has had to navigate geopolitical tensions, financial crises, and rapid technological change.

“Today, as we embrace the next phase of growth, sustainability and AI-powered services will be key themes for the region’s telecoms sector.”

Key themes: 2005 v 2025

In 2005, the Middle East’s telecom market was largely voice-centric, with international calls being the main revenue driver for operators. Mobile networks were rapidly expanding, with 2G and early 3G rollouts underway, while internet access was still limited.

Subsea cable projects like SEA-ME-WE were beginning to improve international connectivity, but broadband access remained low.

Meanwhile, early investments in fibre networks were primarily focused on urban areas, and digital services like SMS and basic internet were only starting to gain traction.

Fast forward to 2025, and the Middle East has transformed into a data-driven telecom hub.

The region is a global leader in 5G adoption, enabling smart city projects like Saudi Arabia’s NEOM and driving IoT and advanced applications like autonomous vehicles.

Countries like the UAE and Qatar have also become connectivity hubs, hosting hyperscalers, data centres and subsea cable landings.

Operators are diversifying into AI-powered cloud services and enterprise solutions, while prioritising sustainability via green technologies.

Navigating challenges

The past 20 years have not been without their challenges. The 2008 global financial crisis tested the resilience of telecom companies, while the Covid-19 pandemic forced rapid adaptation to hybrid event models.

Through it all, Capacity Middle East has addressed the pressing issues like supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions and sustainability.

However, in 2009, Sukhdev Singh, research director with AMRB, an analyst company with offices across the Middle East and North Africa said it was a fact of Middle East life that content, no matter where it appears, will continue to be monitored and controlled by governments.

“Internet content for the Saudi market is heavily restricted,” he pointed out.

“Content there is highly filtered, with an emphasis on preserving Islamic values. That’s true to a degree here in the UAE, but not nearly as much as in KSA.”

“There are plenty of restrictions on content in most countries, with filtering widespread,” Mohsen Malaki, manager with Dubai-based analyst company Delta Partners agreed at the time.

“The problem with content is not one of demand, it’s one of supply. This is still a key inhibitor, with little local content available. Iran is the exception here.”

Also, in 2009, Carl Roberts, at the time VP of international partner services for Verizon Business looked to the future of Middle East online content, predicting a healthy and growing appetite to justify the spending of operators and service providers on delivering services.

He said: “The exciting thing about delivery of content in the Middle East is the potential to leapfrog to the best of everything. It is not bogged down in the same old legacy technology.

“People there want broadband-delivered applications, on demand, some onto their mobiles. The expectations of consumers and enterprises and government are so high. There is therefore a hunger to make sure the right platforms are in place to deliver applications and content.”

However, fast forward to today, and Roberts, now partner at Hadaara Consulting, says: “Over the past 15 years, we have certainly witnessed the deployment of high-quality fibre and 5G telecommunications infrastructures across much of the region with the UAE & KSA largely leading the way.

“Governments have played a key role in encouraging cutting-edge technology deployments and using these infrastructures to facilitate the delivery of e-government services and Smart City developments.

“The deployment of data centres and content-delivery applications and platforms (with the notable exception of Datamena) has not followed the same cadence as telecommunications infrastructure deployment, and this may account for the fact that the adoption of cloud-based services by businesses has lagged in comparison with other regions of the world.”

He continues: “That said, over the last three years we have seen a marked acceleration across the board, in terms of investments in new data centre growth, the deployment of new IX instances, investments in AI platforms in-region and strategic partnerships aimed at providing best-in-class secure services in the GCC & MENA regions.

“Historically, a region very much considered as dedicated to transit traffic, connecting content between West and East, is becoming, in addition, a first rate destination and home for content and services locally, regionally and globally. With CAGRs for volumes and revenues amongst the highest in the world, the region can look forward to an exciting connectivity and services future.”

Looking ahead

Over the years, Capacity Middle East has not only followed the growth of the region’s telecom industry but also influenced its trajectory, driving key discussions on everything from 5G deployment to cloud computing, cybersecurity and the rise of smart cities.

As a result, the next decade promises even greater challenges and opportunities, from advancing green technologies to navigating the complexities of AI and as the region continues to evolve, the need for collaboration, innovation and sustainable solutions will only increase.

Irving concludes: “Events like Capacity Middle East are essential for addressing these challenges, facilitating partnerships, and exploring innovative solutions. The next decade will bring even more opportunities for collaboration and growth as the region continues to position itself as a leader in the global digital economy."

