Capacity Gift Guide 2024: Perfect picks for tech, travel, and telco pros

Worry not! The Capacity team has got your back. We've curated a thoughtful gift guide with hand-picked recommendations to make your holiday shopping a breeze. From Secret Santa surprises to unique gifts for your significant other, we've got you covered.

Rest assured that none of our recommendations are sponsored; we've carefully selected these items across several topics, from keen conferencegoers to gadget geeks.

Happy holiday shopping, and may your gifts bring joy and happiness to all!

Gift ideas for the conference traveller

Loop Earplugs

These earplugs are perfect for those wanting to block out the humdrum of daily life. From the cacophony of noise on airplanes to trying to focus at home, these earplugs can help reduce noise sensitivity while sitting comfortably in your ear. Each comes in a variety of different plug sizes and are even suitable for sleeping. Loop offers a variety of different earplugs for different use cases, the Dream is designed for sleep while the Muffle is perfect for blocking out noise on flights.

Price:

$24.95 - $59.95/£19.95 - $54.95

Where to buy:

Loop earplugs store

Amazon

Siaviala S6 Portable Laptop Monitor

Working onsite at a conference on a tiny 12” or 14” screen can be tough if you’re used to the comfort of your office monitor. With the Siaviala triple monitor, you can turn your laptop into a portable multi-tasking machine. And if you’re one of those people who turn their monitors vertically, you can do that too. It works well with Windows and Apple machines, has built-in speakers and supports USB-C, A, or HDMI, making it compatible with pretty much any laptop.

Price:

$299.99

Where to buy:

Siaviala store

Amazon

S’wheat sustainable water bottle

S’wheat

For those looking beyond the Stanley Cup craze of 2024, presenting the S'wheat bottle. Made using plant-based materials, the reusable bottles are lightweight, dishwasher-safe and even come with a handy carry clip. Did we also mention you can order the bottles with your company logo on them if you’re looking for corporate gifts for 2025 conferences?

Price:

$40/£30

Where to buy:

S’wheat store

Wordle Challenge book

The mobile game played by millions — it's back, in paper form. We’re not sure if this is an official New York Times-sanctioned release, but it does prove a stimulating challenge for those looking to kill time on a lengthy plane and train journeys. Anyone who can't get enough of the sensation puzzle game will get a real kick out of this book.

Price:

$8.97/ £3.99

Where to buy:

Amazon

Pacsafe EXP45 Anti-Theft Carry-On Travel Pack

Pacsafe

For those looking for a generous bag that will still meet carry-on size restrictions, then the Pacsafe EXP45 is the solution. It comes with secure straps and can be carried like a duffle bag or a suitcase with its side handles. This highly ergonomic backpack is comfy to wear while also coming loaded with sensibly sized pockets for laptops in their protective cases as well as a pocket that blocks bad actors from trying to scan your cards or passport. For the sustainably minded, it’s made with post-consumer recycled polyester (rPET), the equivalent of 60 recycled plastic bottles.

Price:

$289.95 /£199.90

Where to buy:

Pacsafe store

Gift ideas for gadget fans

Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo

Nintendo

Ever wanted to wake up to the sounds of Super Mario? Well, now you can thanks to Alarmo, an alarm clock from Nintendo. Arguably one of the more bizarre entries to our gift guide, Nintendo’s Alarmo is an interactive clock for your bedside table, capable of detecting movement as you get up each morning. Alarmo plays official Nintendo music as you rise and even does a victory toot when you’re fully out of bed, all part of its idea to “make waking up fun.”

Price:

$99.99/ £89.99

Where to buy:

Nintendo store

Apple AirTags

Apple

Apple’s tiny tags help make losing your keys, backpack, or even your dog a thing of the past. AirTags are small Bluetooth trackers that can be monitored via Apple’s Find My app. They feature built-in speakers to help retrace your items and the battery is so long-lasting, Apple claims they’ll run for a year! AirTags are also water resistant, with a P67 resistance rating, making them durable little gems to help find your stuff.

Price:

1 pack $29/£35

4 pack: $99/£119

Where to buy:

Apple store

Amazon

Walmart

Currys

Valve Steam Deck

Valve

Forget the PS5 Pro, the Steam Deck is the perfect gaming device to pick up this holiday season. Ideal for gaming on the go and better value than a gaming laptop, the Steam Deck offers more than enough performance to run the latest AAA games in the palm of your hand. There are two versions — an LCD and a newer OLED, but really, you can get away with the older one as the OLED doesn’t offer much in the way of improved performance, though it does have an improved battery and larger storage.

Price:

LCD version - $349/£349

OLED version - $549/£479

Where to buy:

Steam store

Amazon

Xgimi MoGo 3 Pro projector

Xgimi

The MoGo 3 Pro is the ultimate portable projector, offering 1080P visuals with vibrant colours and exceptional detail on screens up to 120 inches, making it ideal for movie nights, presentations, or gaming. Featuring Google TV with licensed Netflix, 10,000+ apps, and 800+ free channels, it's perfect for binge-watching your favourite shows. With dual Harman Kardon speakers, an adjustable stand, and seamless connectivity for Apple and Android devices, MoGo 3 Pro ensures easy setup, immersive sound, and on-the-go convenience. You get a document up on that and you are seriously looking at that document.

Price:

$449/£429

Where to buy:

Xgimi store

Razer Basilisk V3 X HyperSpeed - Customizable Wireless Mouse

Razer

It might look like something out of Robot Wars (or BattleBots to American readers) but this is one of the comfiest computer mice you’ll ever use. The V3 X HyperSpeed is ideal for those who want to take their home office setup to the next level. It’s wireless, has a comfy thumb rest, and cool RGB lights. The mouse also boasts additional programmable buttons letting you tinker with its functionality to your heart’s content. Plus it’s built to be long-lasting, with Razer suggesting it can run up to 535 hours using Bluetooth and 285 hours using Razer’s own wireless low latency connection type, HyperSpeed.

Price:

$49/£69.99

Where to buy:

Razer store

Amazon

Currys

Secret Santa ideas

100 Ways You Can Help Save the Planet

Earthtopia

Put together by Earthtopia, one of the largest eco-communities on TikTok, this nifty little book provides tips that aim to make a massive impact, so you can live your best life without costing the Earth. With tips on everything from fashion to fixing your belongings, this book provides fresh inspiration for change — plus, it’s printed on recycled paper!

Price:

$13.68/£13.99

Where to buy?

Amazon

Foyles

Waterstones

Jellycats

These cute, cuddly gifts are perfect for little ones, or those who are little at heart as they make ideal desk companions. The best thing about Jellycats is the variety, there are so many to choose from it’s easy to get lost in their adorable smiles and you end up buying them all. For those on a budget, the Fabulous Fruit Banana , Peanut Penguin , and Fossilly Brontosaurus are all reasonable finds. For those wanting to feel festive, there’s even a Peanut Reindeer .

Price:

$15/£15 upwards

Where to buy?

Jellycat store

Lego Postcard sets

Delight a jet setter with these collectable Lego Postcards. Showcasing iconic landmarks like Mount Fuji or the Australian outback, these easy-to-build 3D models can sit on your desk and won’t break the bank.

Price:

$14.99/ £13.49

Where to buy?

Lego store

Muffin time

Big Potato Games

Based on the hilarious Asdfmovie animations by TomSka , Muffin Time is the most random board game you’ll ever play. It’s easy to pick up and play and can get extremely competitive as players fight to collect ten cards, it’s that simple. But be warned, Muffin Time can get crazy (veteran tip: wear glasses and never, ever yawn). Chaotic fun for all.

Price & where to buy?

$19.51/£15.39 on Amazon

Gritin LED Book Light

Brighten up any reading nook with this book light, featuring a wide illumination range and flicker-free LED light for eye comfort. With three colour modes and stepless dimming, you can customise the perfect glow for every mood. Its rechargeable battery offers up to 80 hours of use on a single charge. Ideal for bookworms or late-night studiers.

Price & where to buy?

$10.76/£8.49 on Amazon

Home Office Essentials

Roomba Combo Essential Robot

iRobot

Perfect for everyday messes, this tiny robot uses a 4-Stage Cleaning System and can be easily controlled via the iRobot Home App or voice commands. Its slim design and enhanced bumper make it ideal for cleaning around and under furniture. It’s a bit more affordable compared to other Roomba models. Just press a button and let it get to work.

Price & where to buy?

$254.99 on Amazon

£149 on the iRobot store

Courant MAG:3

Courant

Make a statement on nightstands or your office desk with this sleek charging zone. The MAG:3 can charge your phone and AirPods, while the valet tray holds your personals. It also boasts an extra USB-C port on the back, perfect for a third device like a smart watch.

Price:

$127.50

Where to buy?

Courant store

MoMA Sliding Perpetual Calendar

Stay organised in style with this functional and artistic calendar designed by Giancarlo Cipri. Crafted from recycled acrylic, this unique calendar features sliding circles to effortlessly track the day, date, and month. Its sleek design can be wall-mounted or displayed standing using the included pegs, making it a versatile addition to any space.

Price:

$48/£52

Where to buy?

MoMA Design Store

Daewoo Triple Slow Cooker 3 x 1.5L

Streamline your cooking with the Daewoo Triple Slow Cooker. Featuring three 1.5L non-stick ceramic pots with individual heat controls, it’s perfect for serving multiple dishes at once. Energy-efficient and up to 82% cheaper to run than traditional ovens, it’s ideal for setting up during your lunch break so dinner is ready and waiting by the time you log off.

Price:

$69.99/ £39.99

Where to buy?

Daewoo store

Walmart

Robert Dyas

B&Q

YubiKey

To ensure your valuable details are kept safe, the YubiKey is a tiny-sized gift that packs a huge punch when it comes to keeping hackers at bay. With a range of authentication choices including two-factor, multi-factor and passwordless authentication, the YubiKey supports a variety of input types, including USB-C and even biometrics . It works with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS and Linux and is supported by Google and Microsoft accounts.

Price:

Start from €66

Where to buy?

Yubico store

Fitness and Wellness

Oura Gen3 Ring

Oura

One ring to rule your wellness! The Oura Ring Generation 3 combines health tracking with a sleek design. Packed with 15 advanced sensors, it monitors sleep, heart rate, skin temperature, and daily activity, offering insights day and night. With a week-long battery life and medical-grade materials, it’s a precious gift for fitness fans and tech lovers alike. And with the launch of Gen4, Gen3 makes for a more wallet-friendly option.

Price:

$299/£299

Where to buy?

Oura store

Aphrona Moonlight Face Mask

No, it's not a V for Vendetta mask. Glow up at home with the Aphrona LED Light Therapy Mask, an FDA-cleared device that uses red, blue, and green light therapy to target wrinkles, acne, and discolouration. The scratch-resistant pearl-coated design is easy to clean, and the auto shut-off feature ensures hassle-free use. A perfect gift for anyone seeking spa-level skin care from the comfort of home.

Price:

$169.99/£137

Where to buy?

Aphrona store

Strava subscription

Give the gift of motivation this holiday season with a Strava subscription. Perfect for active friends and family, subscribers enjoy advanced tools like personalised fitness insights, route planning with 3D maps, and friendly competition via leaderboards and group challenges. Available as a gift option in select countries, it’s easy to purchase and redeem.

Price:

$79.99/year

£54.99/year

Where to buy?

Strava website

Theragun Mini massage gun

This compact massager is perfect for fitness fans or anyone needing quick relief, it’s a pocket-sized way to feel great wherever life takes you. The Theragun Mini is Bluetooth-enabled and is designed to help release tension, ease aches, and boost mobility. Paired with the Therabody app, it offers personalised wellness routines to support recovery, performance, and relaxation.

Price:

$199/£175

Where to buy?

Theragun store

Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer 7.6L

From crispy fries to baked desserts and dehydrated snacks, join the air frying craze and cook with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying. With two independent cooking zones, you can cook two foods, two ways, and have them finish at the same time via the intuitive Sync feature. Dishwasher-safe parts make cleanup a breeze, and the 7.6L capacity is perfect for feeding the whole family.

Price:

$169.99/£119

Where to buy?

Ninja store

Amazon

Up-and-Coming stuff

Rabbit r1

Rabbit

Sold out in mere minutes on launch, the r1 is the best gift for those who have been talking about AI non-stop this year. It’s essentially a chatbot assistant in a bright orange box. You can talk to it, ask it to identify objects around you, and even translate more than 100 languages. It has all the AI features your phone simply doesn’t (yet). And weighing just 115g, it won’t add too much weight to your already device filled pockets.

Price:

$199

Where to buy:

Rabbit store

Claude Pro subscription

Anthropic

A subscription to Anthropic’s Claude may not sound like an exciting holiday gift, but it’s difficult to overlook access to 5x more usage than the free Claude. You’ll also get priority access to Claude during peak traffic periods, so no frustrating switch to Haiku when you want to use the powerful Sonnet 3.5.

Price:

$20/£18 (per month)

Where to buy:

Claude subscription store

Ember smart mug

Ember

A smart mug? What will they think of next. The Ember not only holds your beverage, but keeps it warm — with the Ember Mug 2 able to keep your coffee or tea at the perfect temperature for between 80 to 90 minutes. It’s safe to hand wash, features groovy LED lights to indicate when it’s at the perfect temperature, and can be directly controlled via an app on your phone.

Price:

295 ml - $129.95/£129.95

414 ml - $149.95/£149.95

Where to buy:

Ember store

Sony SRS-NS7 Neckband Bluetooth Speaker

Sony

This soundbar is designed to wrap around your shoulders to provide high-quality audio from right below your ears. Connect to your Smart TV and immerse yourself in audio with Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Personaliser technology lasting 12 hours on a single charge. Designed to sit comfortably around your neck, it’s suitable for long listening sessions and can connect to other Bluetooth devices around your home.

Price:

$299.99/ £249

Where to buy:

Sony Store

Amazon

Currys

reMarkable Paper Pro

reMarkable

A notebook, but digital. The reMarkable differs from products like Apple’s iPad in that it’s just a notebook, without having all your distractions at your fingertips. Designed to be used just as you would write on paper, the reMarkable keeps all your notes and documents organised, with erasing older notes as easy as rubbing out a drawing. The e-notebook can be used to design your next big idea or simply a cool drawing while you’re half-listening on Teams.

Price:

From $579/£559 (Marker Plus and Folio types are add-ons)

Where to buy: