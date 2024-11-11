Snapshots from Capacity Europe 2024
Snapshots from Capacity Europe 2024

Jasdip Sensi
November 11, 2024 12:27 PM
552A2227.jpg

Last month, Capacity Europe took over the InterContinental London with a conference that brought together key leaders from the global telecom and digital infrastructure sectors to discuss transformative technologies.

This year, Capacity Europe 2024 attracted more than 3,000 participants from across the connectivity and digital infrastructure sectors.

Deals were made, valuable insights were shared on stage, and countless conversations, meetings, and spontaneous coffee catch-ups took place throughout the three days.

Some attendees included Colt, Nokia, Altibox, Verizon, Orange Wholesale, Ciena and Telesat. Others included Sky, Telstra, iBasis, Telecom Egypt and T-Mobile.

Kicking off the conference Vanessa Barbé, managing director of Capacity Media, welcomed attendees, expressing her enthusiasm over the growing community at the event and emphasising the importance of AI and automation—two central themes of that year’s conference.

Capacity Vanessa.jpg

Barbé then introduced the keynote speaker, Didem Ün Ateş, CEO of Lotus AI.

552A1470.jpg

Meanwhile, at the Spotlight Stage, Panel Discussion: Orbiting closer: satcos and terrestrial fibre operators for enhanced connectivity took place featuring execs from Telesat, Intelsat, Marlink, Telstra International and CMC Networks.

552A2219.jpg

Other panels included:

552A2953.jpg
552A2857.jpg
552A5061.jpg

Were you spotted at the event?

552A1010.jpg
552A1401.jpg
552A3596.jpg
552A1682.jpg
552A1710.jpg
552A2277.jpg

