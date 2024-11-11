Snapshots from Capacity Europe 2024

This year, Capacity Europe 2024 attracted more than 3,000 participants from across the connectivity and digital infrastructure sectors.

Deals were made, valuable insights were shared on stage, and countless conversations, meetings, and spontaneous coffee catch-ups took place throughout the three days.

Some attendees included Colt, Nokia, Altibox, Verizon, Orange Wholesale, Ciena and Telesat. Others included Sky, Telstra, iBasis, Telecom Egypt and T-Mobile.

Kicking off the conference Vanessa Barbé, managing director of Capacity Media, welcomed attendees, expressing her enthusiasm over the growing community at the event and emphasising the importance of AI and automation—two central themes of that year’s conference.

Barbé then introduced the keynote speaker, Didem Ün Ateş, CEO of Lotus AI.

Meanwhile, at the Spotlight Stage, Panel Discussion: Orbiting closer: satcos and terrestrial fibre operators for enhanced connectivity took place featuring execs from Telesat, Intelsat, Marlink, Telstra International and CMC Networks.

Other panels included:

Were you spotted at the event?

