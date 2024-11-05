BT's global division up for sale as firm eyes cost cuts: report

According to The Mail on Sunday , BT would be willing to listen to offers for its international arm, which provides internet and mobile connectivity services to enterprise customers around the world.

The report suggested that BT’s CEO, Allison Kirkby, was focused on divesting non-UK assets, with private equity firms, Verizon, Amazon, and Microsoft mentioned as potential buyers.

Subscribe today for free

Kirkby, who took on the CEO role last May, has led attempts to try and simplify the business.

The telecoms giant announced a major restructuring effort earlier this year, with plans to cut its workforce by 40% by the end of the decade, the equivalent of around 55,000 jobs.

Further to Kirkby's plans for a more streamlined BT, underwent a leadership reshuffle at the end of September.

The latest reports suggest BT’s international arm is next up to the sale block, with Kirkby “determined to sell the business.”

No potential price was mooted, with the division likely tough to value, given it generated £2.4 billion in revenue in 2023 with £500 million in earnings with little to no cash flow.

The Mail suggested that BT could sell the division in pieces, a move buoyed by interest in its Italian business by Telecom Italia and Viatel Technology’s eyeing of its Irish corporate business .

Central to BT’s plans is its bet on AI, with September’s leadership reshuffle focusing on bringing the company’s product innovation and technology partnerships “at the centre” of its strategy.

Capacity has contacted BT for comment.

RELATED STORIES

BT's Carbon Dashboard update links AI traffic to real-time energy data

BT Group reshuffles digital innovation leadership to centralise strategy