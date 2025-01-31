BT Business appoints Jon James as CEO

With James joining the executive team, current CEO of BT Business, Bas Burger, will shift his focus to optimising the telecom giant's international operations, the company revealed.

James joins BT Group from Nuuday, a leading Danish telecom provider, where he has served as CEO since 2021.

Prior to this, he also held senior positions at Virgin Media, Com Hem AB, Tele2 and was a non-executive director for Spain-based Euskaltel.

Commenting on his appointment, James said: “I am excited and honoured to join BT as CEO of BT Business, the UK’s leader in B2B telecoms.

“BT Business has an unbeatable combination of deep customer relationships and world-class technology expertise, and I am looking forward to working with Allison, Bas and the BT Business team as we build an even stronger asset for our customers, our shareholders and for the UK.”

BT Group CEO, Allison Kirkby, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Jon to BT, and to be working with him again. Jon’s considerable experience from the UK and European telecoms markets, together with his track record in leading businesses through transformation, will be hugely valuable as we fully focus BT Business on the UK.”

