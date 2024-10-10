Beyond.pl and Veolia partner to heat Poznan with data centre waste heat

A waste heat recovery solution will be added to Beyond’s site in Poznan, which is set to be expanded from 86MW to 150MW to support increased AI workloads , to transfer excess heat as low-emission energy for residential, commercial, and industrial buildings in the Polish city.

The companies signed a letter of intent to conduct feasibility studies aimed at reusing thermal energy produced by data centres — providing approximately 30 MW in the project’s 1st phase.

Veolia and Beyond.pl suggested the new heat source would reduce CO2 emissions from by approximately 52,500 tons annually while also reducing water requirements by approximately 76,500 cubic meters annually.

The partnership is the first heat recovery initiative of such scale in Poland between a data centre and a district heating company.

“We are committed to taking real actions when it comes to environmental protection, as evidenced by the newly established collaboration between Veolia and Beyond.pl, which will bring positive ecological and social effects for the residents of Poznan,” said Luiz Hanania, CEO of Veolia Group in Poland.

“Using waste heat in our installations, a by-product of data processing will reduce fossil fuel consumption. This means that Poznan’s district heating network will in a greater proportion be powered by green energy.”

Beyond’s partnership with Veolia comes as it plans to scale up its Data Centre 2 site in Poznan , enabling it to support intense AI workloads.

“Thanks to ongoing initiatives and investments, Beyond.pl is today one of the lowest-emission data centre service providers in the country and the region,” said Wojciech Stramski, CEO of Beyond.pl. “We use 100% renewable energy to power our data centre facilities, while concurrently implementing real actions that combine [the] highest-quality data centre security with a focus on resources and environmental care.

“The collaboration between Beyond.pl and Veolia Energia Poznan on heat recovery is a unique project in the region and a bold step towards promoting decarbonization efforts in Poland, which will tangibly benefit Poznan’s residents.”

