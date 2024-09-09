Beyond.pl to expand Poznan data centre to support AI workloads

Polish data centre services provider Beyond.pl is expanding its Poznan campus to increase support for AI and machine learning workloads.

The Data Centre 2 site located in western Poland only launched in January, supporting 86MW, with Beyond.pl set to increase it to 150MW.

Beyond.pl said the expansion will enable it to support IT infrastructures with high power densities in order to power AI workloads.

“Our readiness to launch investments in new colocation spaces on the Poznan campus is a response to the dynamically changing needs of the market, primarily the demand from companies focused on AI deployments,” said Wojciech Stramski, CEO at Beyond.pl.

“We are currently ready to deliver infrastructure solutions with high power density parameters within 12 months of the customer order. We have secured land, electricity, and all resources required to quickly deploy space for the most demanding colocation projects. More importantly, we can tailor this new colocation space and power to meet the customers’ specific needs.”

Beyond.pl claimed the site in Poznan is the only multi-tier data centre in the EU to have received an ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 4 certification and EN 50600 Class 4 standard.

The site is conveniently located between Berlin and Warsaw — providing users with optimal data transfer times between the two capital cities and other European cities such as Prague, Frankfurt, and London.

The site expansion will leverage a combination of cooling technologies to prevent power and water losses, including direct-to-chip liquid cooling, immersion cooling, and rear door cooling solutions — each of which can be tailored to a customer’s desired configurations.

The site will also be powered by 100% renewable energy.

“We now have the option of arranging entire buildings as well as individual data halls according to customer requirements," said Piotr Kowalski, head of innovation at Beyond.pl. "Our differentiator is flexibility in the choice of solutions, which simultaneously means technological freedom for customers."

“Our knowledge of the technologies available on the market and our experience to date positions us perfectly for high-quality service delivery of colocation of high-density solutions.”

