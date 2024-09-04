QTS enters the UK market with 1.1GW data centre

According to ChronicalLive, QTS has submitted an application detailing its plans for the site of a former power station in Blyth, UK.

Earlier this year, news emerged that Blackstone would be acquiring the site in Cambois, Northumberland. At that time, the company announced its intention to use the land for a new data centre campus operated by QTS.

Although the specifics of the planned campus were initially undisclosed, the companies—along with Renaissance Land Limited—have now submitted an application to Northumberland County Council, outlining the scale of the project.

The proposed campus spans 100 hectares and includes up to 10 data centrebuildings, covering a total of up to 540,000 sqm (5.8 million sq ft) and providing 1.1 GW of power.

Additionally, each building is expected to occupy 54,000 sqm (581,250 sq ft) across three stories and deliver 72MW. The site will feature waterless free-cooling chillers, and an on-site substation will be constructed.

Documents also reveal that the campus is referred to as Project Wind, with construction potentially starting as early as next year.

If accepted, this will be QTS' first campus in the UK, as it currently operates one European campus in Groningen, the Netherlands.

