AT&T's former networks lead joins self-storage firm as COO
Ben Wodecki
October 17, 2024 10:08 AM
Chris Sambar, formerly the president and head of networks at AT&T has joined self-storage company Public Storage.

Sambar departed AT&T in mid-October after more than two decades at the company. According to an update on his LinkedIn profile, he is now the chief operating officer of Public Storage.

At AT&T, Sambar led the company’s global network infrastructure and was a leading figure in the launch of the FirstNet network, which provides first responders with dedicated coverage and capacity.

He has joined one of the largest self-storage providers in the US. The company has more than 2,200 locations across North America and has some sites in Europe.

Beyond offering storage space for rent, Public Storage also leases cell towers to wireless carriers. According to the company’s website, the likes of Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Sambar’s former employers AT&T are among the carriers working with Public Storage.

Sambar was on the board of directors at AST SpaceMobile, which is building a space-based cellular broadband network.

However, his LinkedIn suggests his time at AST has also come to an end — a few weeks after five of its commercial BlueBird satellites were launched into orbit to provide non-continuous cellular broadband services.

