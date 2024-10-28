AT&T inks $1bn deal with Corning to expand US broadband network

The operator is set to snap up fibre, cable, and connectivity solutions to accelerate its US network expansion as the company aims to surpass 30 million subscribers by the end of 2025.

Subscribe today for free

“We’ve built the nation’s fastest broadband network,” said John Stankey, CEO of AT&T. “This new multi-year agreement with Corning helps us to connect more households, communities, and businesses with the high-speed, reliable internet they need to thrive in a digital world.”

The deal will see AT&T use technologies from Corning's Evolv portfolio, including the FlexNAP network access point that’s integrated into fibre optic distribution cables.

“As data and bandwidth requirements continue to grow, Corning is committed to the work of ensuring all Americans have access to reliable, high-speed fibre connections,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and CEO of Corning.

“By extending our long-time relationship with AT&T, we're helping bring the transformational benefits of fibre to more people and communities. We share a fundamental belief that the more people you connect with, the more value you create and optical fibre is bringing people together at an unprecedented scale.”

AT&T’s $1 billion network expansion deal with Corning adds to the increasing investments by US broadband providers to improve communications infrastructure. Figures published by USTelecom this week suggested that 2023’s spending figures were some of the history of this century, as providers expand high-speed networks.

RELATED STORIES

AT&T workers secure substantial pay increases following strike action

AT&T's former networks lead joins self-storage firm as COO