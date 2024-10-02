Aruba unveils €300m hyperscale data centre campus in Rome

Located in the Tecnopolo Tiburtino area to the east of the city, the new Rome campus covers an area of 74,000 m² and at full capacity will have five independent data centres for 30 MW of IT power.

Subscribe today for free

"The activation of the Hyper Cloud Data Centre in Rome allows us to significantly increase the space and power capacity available to our customers in response to the rapid growth in consumption expected from the development of cloud and technologies such as artificial intelligence,” said Stefano Cecconi, CEO of Aruba.

Aruba designed the site as a way for companies of all sizes to host data, infrastructure and systems, providing customers with reliable and high-performance internet connection solutions.

Customers can leverage rack portions to entire rooms as well as private cages and cross-connections.

Enterprise servers from Aruba will also be provided by the new Rome data centre, including

cloud and managed services with guaranteed disaster recovery and continuity solutions.

The Rome site also obtained the ANSI/TIA-942-C Rating 4 certification from EPI, the global data centre training provider, confirming the site enables concurrent maintainability and boasts protections from most physical events.

“This new campus is the result of our commitment to designing solutions that maximise reliability and efficiency, while minimising environmental impact,” Cecconi.

RELATED STORIES

Aruba activates liquid cooling at Ponte San Pietro data centre campus

Sparkle activates new PoP in Rome