Aruba unveils €300m hyperscale data centre campus in Rome
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Aruba unveils €300m hyperscale data centre campus in Rome

Ben Wodecki
October 02, 2024 03:34 PM
Photo of the Colosseum in Rome, Italy

Italian cloud and data centre operator Aruba S.p.A has unveiled its €300 million hyperscale data centre campus in Rome.

Located in the Tecnopolo Tiburtino area to the east of the city, the new Rome campus covers an area of 74,000 m² and at full capacity will have five independent data centres for 30 MW of IT power.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


"The activation of the Hyper Cloud Data Centre in Rome allows us to significantly increase the space and power capacity available to our customers in response to the rapid growth in consumption expected from the development of cloud and technologies such as artificial intelligence,” said Stefano Cecconi, CEO of Aruba.

Aruba designed the site as a way for companies of all sizes to host data, infrastructure and systems, providing customers with reliable and high-performance internet connection solutions.

Customers can leverage rack portions to entire rooms as well as private cages and cross-connections.

Enterprise servers from Aruba will also be provided by the new Rome data centre, including

cloud and managed services with guaranteed disaster recovery and continuity solutions.

The Rome site also obtained the ANSI/TIA-942-C Rating 4 certification from EPI, the global data centre training provider, confirming the site enables concurrent maintainability and boasts protections from most physical events.

“This new campus is the result of our commitment to designing solutions that maximise reliability and efficiency, while minimising environmental impact,” Cecconi.

RELATED STORIES

Aruba activates liquid cooling at Ponte San Pietro data centre campus

Sparkle activates new PoP in Rome

Aruba acquires two new hydroelectric power plants

Topics

Newsdata centreCloudEurope
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe