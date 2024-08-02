Aruba activates liquid cooling at Ponte San Pietro data centre campus
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Aruba activates liquid cooling at Ponte San Pietro data centre campus

Saf Malik
August 02, 2024 11:15 AM
Giancarlo Giacomello headshot.jpg

Italy’s Aruba S.p.A (Aruba) has implemented liquid cooling within the data centre campus in Ponte San Pietro (BG), near Milan.

Liquid cooling allows the support of increasingly dense racks in data centres and meets the needs of new generations of processors.

The technology is intended to support specialised hardware of public and private customers with specific needs in AI or high-performance computing (HPC), applications that require high processing intensity.

“By establishing one of the first spaces equipped to accommodate liquid-cooled cabinets, Aruba is one of few industry players ready to provide the next generation of machines designed for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing," said Giancarlo Giacomello, head of data centre offering.

“This type of solution responds to the growing needs of the market that require an increase in computing density and power, offering full compatibility with next-generation systems.

“Integrating liquid cooling solutions into our infrastructures is part of Aruba's innovation strategy, based on the desire to explore and support all initiatives that allow us to offer customers the highest quality, performance and environmentally sustainable solutions.

“To do so, we design and maintain our data centres at the forefront of technology, ready to face future challenges.”

Strengths of liquid cooling include higher thermal efficiency, energy efficiency and higher computing density.

Aruba says its liquid cooling solution was integrated into an environment already in production without needing to dedicate a separate space or portion of the facilities to liquid cooling.

This greatly reduced implementation time since all data rooms had already been prepared for applications involving liquid-based heat exchange.

Topics

NewsData Centres
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe