Aruba activates liquid cooling at Ponte San Pietro data centre campus

Liquid cooling allows the support of increasingly dense racks in data centres and meets the needs of new generations of processors.

The technology is intended to support specialised hardware of public and private customers with specific needs in AI or high-performance computing (HPC), applications that require high processing intensity.

“By establishing one of the first spaces equipped to accommodate liquid-cooled cabinets, Aruba is one of few industry players ready to provide the next generation of machines designed for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing," said Giancarlo Giacomello, head of data centre offering.

“This type of solution responds to the growing needs of the market that require an increase in computing density and power, offering full compatibility with next-generation systems.

“Integrating liquid cooling solutions into our infrastructures is part of Aruba's innovation strategy, based on the desire to explore and support all initiatives that allow us to offer customers the highest quality, performance and environmentally sustainable solutions.

“To do so, we design and maintain our data centres at the forefront of technology, ready to face future challenges.”

Strengths of liquid cooling include higher thermal efficiency, energy efficiency and higher computing density.

Aruba says its liquid cooling solution was integrated into an environment already in production without needing to dedicate a separate space or portion of the facilities to liquid cooling.

This greatly reduced implementation time since all data rooms had already been prepared for applications involving liquid-based heat exchange.