Arelion taps Gagun Gahir as new EMEA enterprise sales director

Based in the UK, Gahir joins Arelion from Telstra, where she served as head of enterprise sales for Europe .

In her new role at Arelion, Gahir will help to meet the increased demand for enterprise connectivity solutions in the region.

Subscribe today for free

“Gahir’s extensive experience from the telecoms industry will help us take advantage of the growing demand that we see from enterprises in the EMEA region,” said Scott Nichols, CCO at Arelion. “She is an enthusiastic and popular leader, and I'm extremely glad to have her joining our team to support our growth journey in the enterprise space.”

Gahir brings nearly 20 years of leadership experience covering an array of environments including customer services, operations, commercial and sales in both the wholesale and enterprise segments.

She is also a huge advocate for equality and is an emPowered Network Ambassador with Capacity.

Commenting on her new role, Gahir said: “The calibre of individuals at Arelion is incredibly high and I'm a big believer in surrounding yourself with people who inspire you to think differently and innovate.

“I'm so excited to explore how we can work together to build on the amazing foundations we have in the global telecoms industry and create a consultative and truly differentiated experience for our enterprise customers.”

RELATED STORIES

Arelion and Aruba unveil new data centre partnership in Rome