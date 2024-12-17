Arelion taps Gagun Gahir as new EMEA enterprise sales director
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Arelion taps Gagun Gahir as new EMEA enterprise sales director

Ben Wodecki
December 17, 2024 09:23 AM
Gagun Gahir, enterprise sales director for EMEA at Arelion

Arelion has added Gagun Gahir as its new enterprise sales director for EMEA.

Based in the UK, Gahir joins Arelion from Telstra, where she served as head of enterprise sales for Europe.

In her new role at Arelion, Gahir will help to meet the increased demand for enterprise connectivity solutions in the region.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

“Gahir’s extensive experience from the telecoms industry will help us take advantage of the growing demand that we see from enterprises in the EMEA region,” said Scott Nichols, CCO at Arelion. “She is an enthusiastic and popular leader, and I'm extremely glad to have her joining our team to support our growth journey in the enterprise space.”

Gahir brings nearly 20 years of leadership experience covering an array of environments including customer services, operations, commercial and sales in both the wholesale and enterprise segments.

She is also a huge advocate for equality and is an emPowered Network Ambassador with Capacity.

Commenting on her new role, Gahir said: “The calibre of individuals at Arelion is incredibly high and I'm a big believer in surrounding yourself with people who inspire you to think differently and innovate.

“I'm so excited to explore how we can work together to build on the amazing foundations we have in the global telecoms industry and create a consultative and truly differentiated experience for our enterprise customers.”

RELATED STORIES

Arelion and Aruba unveil new data centre partnership in Rome

Arelion, Ciena achieve world’s first Tb/s wavelength data transmission

Topics

NewsAppointmentsemPOWERED Network
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe