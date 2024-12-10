Arelion and Aruba unveil new data centre partnership in Rome

According to the companies, the PoP, which is set to launch in the first quarter of 2025, will deliver high-capacity IP transit and Ethernet solutions to service providers.

Currently, Aruba’s Hyper Cloud Data Center in Rome spans across 74,000 sq meters and acts as a strategic hub for connectivity.

It is also designed to host five independent data centres with 30 MW of IT power at full capacity.

The partnership with Aruba enables Arelion to support critical technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, with scalable space and power solutions.

Arelion Italy, managing director, Davide Binaghi, said: “Our new PoP in Rome underscores Arelion’s commitment to global network expansion, meeting our customers’ needs for diverse tier-1 connectivity as investment in Italy’s data center sector grows.

“With new subsea cables landing at Aruba’s Hyper Cloud Data Center, we are strategically positioned to provide scalable backbone services to support global subsea traffic, driving further investment in the region's tech ecosystem.”

Aruba director of network infrastructure, Andrea Colangelo, added: “Arelion’s decision to establish a Point-of-Presence in the Rome data center is a pivotal step in our mission to position Rome as a strategic connectivity hub, both nationally and internationally.

“As we look to the future, we expect a substantial increase in demand, driven by cloud growth and emerging technologies like AI. To meet these needs, Aruba is dedicated to creating optimal conditions, with scalable infrastructure and high-performance connectivity, to support rapid digital transformation.

Colangelo concluded: “We remain focused on delivering best-in-class quality and uptime through our advanced colocation and cloud solutions, maintaining full technology neutrality and flexibility for our clients.”

