AMD CEO outlines AMD's bold plan for AI hardware leadership

During a keynote at the company’s Advancing AI event in San Francisco, Su said AMD was focusing on offering powerful hardware and co-innovating with a variety of partners.

To achieve the company’s goal of becoming an "end-to-end AI leader," Su used her keynote to outline AMD’s four core themes.

The first was providing high-performance, energy-efficient compute engines capable of supporting a variety of AI training and inference workloads.

Su emphasised that there’s a “no one size fits all” approach to computing and that by providing CPUs, GPUs, and NPUs capable of providing top-level performance across the board enables AMD to keep up the competition with rivals like Nvidia.

The second AMD pillar Su outlined was the desire to create and support an open and developer-friendly ecosystem for AI development.

“It's really about enabling leading AI frameworks and libraries and models so that people could use the technology and really co-innovate together.”

The third tenant of AMD’s approach to leadership in AI is facilitating co-innovation with partners.

Throughout the two-hour keynote, AMD presented executives from partners ranging from cloud providers like Google Cloud and Microsoft to OEMs including Lenovo and HPE as well as AI startups such as Essential AI, Fireworks AI, Luma AI, and Reka AI.

According to Su, working as part of an open industry standard AI ecosystem enables its s partners to add their innovations on top of AMD's foundational hardware.

“I really believe that these deep partnerships where we are co-innovating with our customers and partners is something that is truly differentiating and allows us to bring amazing solutions to market by bringing the best minds together in the industry,” said Su.

The final of the four pillars Su said to help maintain its leadership in the AI chip market is to be a complete solution provider, offering hardware from chip-level to rack, cluster and data centres.

“We want to provide all the pieces needed for our customers to deliver their total solutions,” Su said.

The AMD CEO said the strategy would help AMD to capture a significant share of the rapidly growing AI market, estimated by Su to reach $500 billion by 2028 for data centre AI accelerators alone.

“When you put all that together, we are really committed to driving open innovation at scale.”

The week of Advancing AI marked 10 years since Su took the reins at AMD.

10 years ago I had the honor of a lifetime to be named @AMD CEO. It’s been an incredible journey with so many proud moments. Today I want to thank the global @AMD team for all you do. As amazing as the last 10 years have been, the best is yet to come. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/WuQRt3xlX3 — Lisa Su (@LisaSu) October 8, 2024

Su referenced the milestone during the keynote by thanking the employees, saying: “You guys are the best.”

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of this industry, where everything that we do means so much and is essential to every aspect of our daily lives.” Su said. “You can count on everyone at AMD to continue to push the envelope on high-performance computing and AI and we are just getting started.

