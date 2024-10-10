AMD unleashes next-gen AI processors to power enterprise PCs

The tech giant announced upgrades to its Ryzen AI 300 series processors , introducing three new Pro variants designed to handle high-performance computing and AI workloads on enterprise PCs.

Unveiled at AMD's Advancing AI event in San Francisco, the Ryzen AI 7 Pro 360, Pro 370, and Pro 375 offer up to three times the AI performance compared to previous generation hardware.

The standard 300 series processors were only unveiled at Computex in the summer but have now been upgraded to “deliver exceptional AI compute and productivity capabilities for the modern business.”

Ryzen Pro 300 chips are built on AMD’s new Zen 5 architecture and can power intense business workloads, with the higher-end Pro 375 offering up to 40% higher performance and up to 14% faster productivity performance compared to Intel’s Core Ultra 7 165U.

During its Advancing AI event, AMD claimed the new hardware represents “the world’s most advanced line up of commercial processors.”

John Anguiano, senior director of product marketing for client graphics at AMD, said in a press briefing that the new Pro neural processing units (NPUs) provide enterprises with a comprehensive platform for their PCs, especially for businesses looking to transition from older systems.

“There's an important opportunity for businesses of all sizes to accelerate off of what are older, possibly even COVID-era platforms into tooling they're going to need for productivity advancements.”

AMD’s AI Pro 300 series will be featured in PCs from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like HP and Lenovo and are expected to be on shelves later this year.

The NPUs will also power local processing for Copilot, Microsoft’s AI assistant tool for Windows.

“Microsoft’s partnership with AMD and the integration of Ryzen AI Pro processors into Copilot+ PCs demonstrate our joint focus on delivering impactful AI-driven experiences for our customers,” said Pavan Davuluri, corporate vice president for Windows+ devices at Microsoft. “The Ryzen AI PRO’s performance, combined with the latest features in Windows 11, enhances productivity, efficiency, and security.”

Ryzen AI Pro 300 series: What’s under the hood?

The new Pro processors feature a wider front-end and increased floating-point thanks to Zen 5, enabling the hardware to perform better for longer while emitting less noise during operation.

The base Pro 360 features eight cores, 16 threads, and a 24 MB cache.

Both the midrange 370 and top-end 375 house 12 cores, 24 threads, and a 36 MB cache.

However, the 375 is capable of providing up to 55 TOPS, while the 370 can only manage 50 TOPs, the same as the base unit.

The base NPU also has a lesser graphics model compared to the other NPUs, with an AMD Radeon 880M integrated graphics solution, compared to the Radeon 890M found in the other chips.

Security features

AMD’s new processors boast a multi-layered design stacked with various security features to keep enterprise workloads secure.

Among the security features include Cloud Bare Metal Recovery (cBMR) to enable users to recover items via any cloud and Device Identity, which authenticates AMD hardware deployed in customer platforms, providing increased traceability across the supply chain.

There’s also the new Watch Dog Timer, which enables the hardware to automatically detect if specific processes or components of the SOC become unresponsive or “hung.”

Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager for the computing and graphics group at AMD said: “Our third-generation AI-enabled processors for business PCs deliver unprecedented AI processing capabilities with incredible battery life and seamless compatibility for the applications users depend on.”

