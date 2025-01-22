UFINET announces acquisitions of 100% of the shares of INTERNEXA CHILE and GOLD DATA PANAMÁ

InterNexa Chile has a backbone network infrastructure with redundant routes and unique sections including OPGW cables, which add to UFINET´s existing network in Chile, resulting in a remarkable and highly reliable network with more than 5,000 kilometres of optical fibre, that combines metro network, national backbone, and multiple international connections.

InterNexa’s network connects the regions from Atacama to Bio-Bio, including redundant routes between Valparaíso and the metropolitan region of Santiago, where UFINET connects the main data centres in the country with 100% underground infrastructure, as well as the main commercial areas of the city, and this operation adds a new data centre, completing five in the country and 21 in Latin America.

GOLD DATA Panamá, which has a solid and strategic fibre optic infrastructure mostly buried in Panama City, Colón, and West Panama, also increases UFINET´s existing coverage of more than15,000km of fibre optics in the country and will strengthen even more the higher level of protection to the main international traffic hubs in Panama.

In addition to the robust fibre optic network, GOLD DATA Panamá complements its infrastructure with a significant offering of wireless services in various technologies, which allows to reach remote and difficult-to-access areas in the country. This combination of fixed and wireless networks strengthens UFINET's coverage, expands its presence nationwide and enables the delivery of an even more solid, comprehensive and high-quality offering to the market.

These operations reaffirm UFINET’s leadership in the region and reinforce the commitment to replicate its successful operating model both in Chile and Panama, with a portfolio of services based on dark fibre optics, connectivity, IP transit, data centre and towering, among others.

“With these acquisitions, we continue to consolidate our position as the most robust telecommunications operator in the region, with a high-capacity infrastructure that allows us to offer more reliable and secure connectivity, in addition to continuing to promote digital transformation, contributing to the development and digital inclusion in more remote areas,” said Javier Lacasa, executive president at UFINET.

“We are convinced that this operation, which aligns with InterNexa’s new strategy, will be an opportunity to strengthen business continuity in Chile and will bring great opportunities for customers, suppliers, and all stakeholders in general. The experience and track record of UFINET in the market will be of great importance in continuing to provide the close and high-quality service that InterNexa has been delivering to date”, Arbey Gómez, CEO at InterNexa, highlighted.

Renato Tradardi, CEO at GOLD DATA, explained: “This operation allows us to capitalise on years of hard work and excellence, enabling us to focus on the development of strategic projects we have in the region.”

About UFINET:

UFINET is a leading telecommunications infrastructure operator with a presence in 17 Latin American countries, providing connectivity and internet services through its 130,000+ km of its own fibre optic network with an increasing range of infrastructure services, which include among others, several Tier III certified data centres, Towering solutions including connected poles and more.

With coverage in 2,200+ towns, UFINET has a wide metropolitan capillarity, not only in the main cities of the region, but also in rural towns (Tier 2 and 3), where this reach has been taken advantage of to deploy neutral FTTH networks with 800k+ homes past More than 26 years of experience have made UFINET the leading and most reliable telecommunications infrastructure provider in the region.

About INTERNEXA:

INTERNEXA is a wholesale operator of fiber connectivity services and infrastructure optical, with operations in Colombia, Peru and commercial presence in the US. It´s a company of the ISA group, today part of the Ecopetrol group, and has more than 20 years of experience in providing telecommunications services.

INTERNEXA delivers connectivity solutions, especially in urban fibre optics and interurban, in a wholesale model, to provide network and data centre infrastructure; focused on maximising efficiency and productivity, and on accompanying the evolution and growth of its clients, thus contributing to business continuity and construction of a digitally human world.

About GOLD DATA:

GOLD DATA was founded in 2000 with the clear mission of offering reliable and customised technological solutions to multinational corporations, OTTs, and global operators.

GOLD DATA is a technology company focused on telecommunications infrastructure, based on strategic points of presence, diverse underwater capacity, technology development and its own network, to offer complete end-to-end solutions to and from the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean, interconnecting more than 156 PoPs and 28 data centres.

