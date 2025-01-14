Broadband Success Partners rebrands to BSP
Partner Content: BSP
January 14, 2025 09:59 AM
BSP logo.png

Name change reflects growth in data centre due diligence.

NEW YORK: Digital infrastructure technical due diligence leader Broadband Success Partners has rebranded to BSP. This signals the company’s growth and expansion into data centre assessments. Demand for data centre due diligence is forecast to grow significantly in 2025.

“Our clients will play a major role in data centre M&A in 2025. We anticipate they will rely on BSP for data centre technical due diligence as they have for network evaluations,” said Jay Rolls, CTO of BSP.

BSP completed 26 due diligence projects in 2024. The largest announced deal was T-Mobile’s acquisition of Metronet through a joint venture with KKR. BSP, together with GI Partners and other advisors, received the 2024 TMT M&A Award for USA Fibre Deal of the Year for the acquisition of DQE.

This marks the second consecutive year BSP has shared in this recognition; the firm advised BlackRock on Gigapower, the joint venture with AT&T, in 2023. In total, BSP has completed over 100 network and data centre evaluations for more than 65 clients.

In EMEA, BSP is a finalist for the 2025 TMT M&A Award for Due Diligence Adviser of the Year. In addition, a deal supported by BSP has been shortlisted for the 2025 TMT M&A Award for Europe Fibre Deal of the Year: VX Fiber combining with Freedom Fibre.

Visit bspdd.com to learn more.

BSP

BSP is the leading digital infrastructure M&A technical advisor and due diligence specialist. The firm has completed over 100 due diligence evaluations of networks and data centres in North America, South America and Europe for over 65 clients including Antin, BlackRock, Brookfield, CBRE, DigitalBridge, GI Partners, Macquarie, OMERS, Sixth Street, Stonepeak, and T-Mobile. The team consists of former service provider executives including a former CTO of Charter Communications.

Contacts

BSP - David Strauss

+1 917.806.5567

dstrauss@bspdd.com


Importance of a full technical due diligence on networks and data centres

PB
