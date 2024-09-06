New speaker for ITW Africa 2024 - Kenyan Minister Dr. Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u

Join us to hear from one of Africa’s leading voices in digital inclusion, cybersecurity, and ICT strategy as she shares her insights on Africa’s digital future. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with one of the continent’s foremost experts at ITW Africa 2024!

Dr. Margaret Nyambura Ndung'u, PhD, is a seasoned expert in information, communication, and technology (ICT), with 28 years of experience spanning public, private, and development sectors. As a key figure in the Ministry of Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy, Dr. Ndung'u has significantly contributed to ICT policy development and implementation at community, national, regional, continental, and global levels.

Her notable contributions include leading and consulting on high-impact strategies like the Kenya National ICT Master Plan and the Kenya National Digital Masterplan 2022-2032 for the ICT Authority. On a continental level, she has supported the African Union in crafting the Continental Internet Governance Strategy (2019-2023) and the African Union Child Online Safety and Empowerment Policy (2024), reinforcing her expertise in digital governance and online safety.

Dr. Ndung'u's academic credentials include a PhD in Information Systems from the University of Nairobi and a Post-Doctorate Fellowship from Tshwane University of Technology, South Africa. She also holds an MBA in Management Science from the University of Nairobi, a BSc in Information Sciences from Moi University, along with certificates in Media Studies and Information Management from Hamburg University and Internet Governance and Cybersecurity Diplomacy from the Diplo Foundation.

As a member of the African Union Cyber Security Expert Group (AUCSEG), a founding member of the Network of African Women in Cybersecurity (NAWC), and a member of the United Nations Policy Network on Meaningful Access (PNMA), Dr. Ndung'u is a prominent advocate for digital inclusion, focusing on building a safe and secure digital environment for all.

Her unwavering passion for meaningful digital inclusion is driving the future of ICT in Kenya and across the African continent.

