Orbus Software and Unipart Consultancy forge partnership

Orbus Software announces a strategic partnership with Unipart Consultancy, specialists in supply chain solutions and performance improvement.

The partnership will enhance Unipart's customer offerings by providing live digital blueprints of business environments, to improve supply chain visibility and enable advanced digital simulations.

Unipart Consultancy brings decades of experience in driving sustainable business transformation across sectors which include rail, healthcare and technology.

In response to these challenges, Unipart Consultancy will leverage Orbus Software’s enterprise transformation platform, OrbusInfinity.

This Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform unifies strategy, architecture, process, and portfolio management, creating a comprehensive digital blueprint that spans entire supply chains as well as internal processes.

By organising strategy, processes, and data into a single digital framework, OrbusInfinity should enhance decision-making capabilities, enabling businesses to navigate their transformation initiatives with greater clarity and precision.

Darren Leigh, CEO of Unipart, commented “By combining the cloud innovation of Orbus Software with the operational excellence of Unipart Consultancy, customers gain a comprehensive solution that bridges the gap between strategy and execution. From regulated industries to government agencies, our joint offering enables organisations to navigate change smarter and faster, driving tangible results at every stage of the transformation journey.”

Gareth Burton, CEO of Orbus Software, added, “Organisations with complex supply chains critically need a centralised view of strategy and process to carry out enterprise transformation initiatives and drive operational efficiencies. Partnering with Unipart Consultancy will see more organisations benefit from supply chain effectiveness through digital blueprints, and we’re looking forward to seeing the progress that’s going to be made.”

Under the new partnership, Unipart consultants across the UK, US, and Middle East will begin supporting customers using OrbusInfinity.

