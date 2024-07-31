Indosat posts strong growth for first half of 2024

Vikram Sinha, president director and chief executive officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, commented on the results stating: “The results we recorded in the first half of 2024 validate our strategic approach to advancing the company. Our strong performance reflects our commitment to creating sustainable value for all Indosat stakeholders and supporting Indonesia’s digital economy.

"We are dedicated to enhancing our network to provide seamless connectivity and exceptional customer experiences nationwide. At the same time, we are focusing on operational excellence and efficiency, which has enabled us to achieve strong revenue growth and improved profitability.

"Our accelerated transition towards becoming an AI Native TechCo demonstrates our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive innovation and future growth.”

Indosat's customer base grew by 900,000, reaching a total of 100.9 million subscribers by the end of 1H2024. This increase contributed to a 13.4% YoY rise in data traffic, which surged to 7,965 Petabytes (PB).

To support this growth, Indosat invested in its network infrastructure, with capital expenditure (Capex) amounting to USD 275.3 million. Approximately 89.8% of this investment was directed towards enhancing the cellular business, supporting data services expansion and network improvements, while the remaining funds were allocated to MIDI and IT services.

Indosat is also extending its long-term strategic partnership with Google Cloud.This collaboration will integrate Google Cloud's unified AI stack with Indosat’s extensive network and customer data to enhance services for over 100 million customers and offer advanced AI solutions for enterprises across Indonesia.

Vikram Sinha concluded: “We are committed to driving sustainable growth and innovation. Our strategic partnerships and investments in AI and cybersecurity are pivotal to ensuring we remain at the forefront of technological advancement, delivering unparalleled value to our customers and stakeholders.”