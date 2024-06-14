Indosat, Google Cloud deepen AI alliance across Indonesia

The collaboration will combine Indosat’s network, operational and customer datasets with Google Cloud’s unified AI stack to deliver services to over 100 million Indosat customers, as well as enterprise-grade AI and generative AI (GenAI) solutions for businesses across Indonesia.

When grounded in communications service providers (CSPs) securely managed and privacy-compliant data assets, can augment human capabilities with multimodal data analysis, pattern recognition and recommendations to unlock revenue streams and efficiencies.

“As Indonesia steps into the digital era, we remain committed to Indosat’s larger purpose of empowering Indonesia by providing businesses and individuals with the essential tools and technologies needed for success,” said Vikram Sinha, President director and CEO at Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

“Our collaboration with Google Cloud is not just a pivotal milestone for Indosat, but also a significant stride in our mission to transform into an AI Native TechCo. Together, we will harness the full potential of cloud and AI to drive innovation, create new opportunities, and propel Indonesia's digital economy forward."

Under the alliance, the companies’ joint innovation initiatives will be focused on creating tailored AI and GenAI solutions to address unique opportunities and challenges in the Indonesian markets.

This includes customer service monetisation, geospatial analytics and predictive modelling, augmented network and IT operations and back-office transformation.

In addition to these solutions across Indosat’s business operations, Indosat and Google Cloud will also explore joint go-to-market initiatives to empower Indonesia’s digital ecosystem.

They will provide micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME), startups and enterprises, and public sector organisations with access to these solutions alongside Google Cloud’s AI-optimised infrastructure, unified data platform and unified AI development platform.

Karan Bajwa, vice president, of Asia Pacific at Google Cloud said: "Indosat's early adoption of cloud-native architectures and an AI-ready data analytics platform exemplifies its forward-thinking approach.

“This strong foundation, established through our collaboration in 2021, is now enabling Indosat to pursue a wide range of high-value ML and GenAI use cases at scale—and we’re excited by the possibilities.

“These initiatives will not only demonstrate the transformative power of AI in telecommunications, but also serve as a blueprint for other sectors seeking to harness this technology to drive growth and nationwide impact."