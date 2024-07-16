iMason’s Climate Accord governing body calls for supplier transparency

The firms, who make up the Governing Body of the iMasons Climate Accord, a program run by Infrastructure Masons, is calling on all suppliers serving data centres to support greater transparency in Scope 3 emissions as part of broader efforts to reduce the industry’s carbon footprint.

In the letter the companies outline the importance of EPD’s in gaining insights into the greenhouse gas emissions of a product through its entire lifecycle.

EPD’s which are standardised third-party-verified documents, are common place in other industry’s but less adopted in the data centre world.

“We support the iMasons call for suppliers to adopt the use of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs). Doing so will provide greater transparency in Scope 3 emissions embodied in equipment and help accelerate the overall industry's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint," said Eric Wilcox, vice president of data centre engineering at AWS.

"As a leading data centre company, we recognise the need to address Scope 3 emissions associated with the construction of new data centres,” added Lex Coors, chief data center technology & engineering officer for Digital Realty.

“By advocating for the adoption of EPDs, we’re not just committing to transparency; we are taking a decisive step towards empowering the entire industry to make informed, responsible choices that align with our collective sustainability ambitions. This initiative is crucial as we strive to meet the growing demands of our digital world in a sustainable manner."