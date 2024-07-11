Zayo launches major upgrades on largest independent network

Zayo unveils a new round of critical infrastructure upgrades, including significant network connectivity expansions. These upgrades feature new 400G-enabled wavelength routes, expanded on-demand network capabilities, and IP core enhancements.

“Today's businesses need to deliver connections and experiences faster than ever to remain competitive. And in our digital business age, their network can be a make-or-break,” said Bill Long, chief product & strategy officer at Zayo.

“Zayo has built North America's largest independent fibre network, and we continue to advance our offerings to ensure our customers have a network that's ready for tomorrow's challenges. Our ongoing infrastructure upgrades continue to make our network a competitive differentiator — providing fast, reliable connectivity where it's needed most, from tier-1 cities to rural markets and data centres."

In the past three months, Zayo has successfully implemented five distinct 400G wavelength routes. These routes integrate with Zayo's core network and essential paths nationwide, facilitating robust North-South and Coast-to-Coast connectivity with resilient 400G capacity.

The new routes include:

Los Angeles to San Jose: Establishes connectivity between the Bay Area and Los Angeles, featuring high-capacity, low-latency data centre-to-data centre links. It extends connectivity to locations such as Salt Lake City, Portland, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Chicago to St. Louis: Creates a critical link between these major markets, adding an additional diverse entry point into Chicago and completing a core North-to-South route across the U.S., connecting with Zayo’s Memphis to New Orleans route.

Reno to Barstow: Establishes a low-latency pathway for carriers, government agencies, middle-mile infrastructure supporting rural connectivity, and enterprises with high bandwidth requirements between these markets.

Columbus to Pittsburgh: Enhances direct and faster connectivity between these markets, providing 'triversity' options.

Quebec City to Montreal: Links key data centres in Montreal with extended reach to Quebec City.

Last year, Zayo launched an industry-first Waves on Demand offering, providing a turn-up of wavelength services in 24 hours.