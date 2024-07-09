GIX lights up first carrier-neutral Hudson River crossing in two decades

The route spans the iconic New York waterway and links key integration hubs 60 Hudson Street in New York and 165 Halsey Street in New Jersey.

It is enabled through a public-private partnership between GIX and the Port Authority of NY and NJ.

"The activation of our historic dark fibre route not only sets a new standard for connectivity across the Hudson River," said Joe Falco, president of GIX, "but also delivers reliable, high-speed connectivity that empowers local businesses, communities and global companies through enhanced infrastructure, fostering growth and innovation."

GIX says the new dark fibre route ensures the lowest latency and lightning-fast data transmission, with two unique paths into 60 Hudson Street.

60 Hudson Street, the former Western Union building in Manhattan, and a crucial point of connectivity for the NY metro area as it houses a major colocation hub.

The new network offers a diverse route through the PATH tunnel, a train tunnel that carries The Port Authority Trans-Hudson high-speed rail service.

GIX plans to expand further into additional tunnels with the Port Authority rail system.

The network leverages cutting-edge fibre technologies and equipment, bolstering redundancy and diversity between Lower Manhattan and Northern New Jersey.

For example, the network uses End-to-end Prysmian fibre cable featuring Corning SMF-28 Ultra glass, which GIX says guarantees superior network performance and minimal splice points, enhancing operational efficiency, and reducing latency with fortified physical security.

“Data has become a critical aspect of business and trade in this age of AI, with growing volumes of data driving the need for seamless transport of that data,” said PATH Project Manager Paul Lombardi. “This work ensures we can support the modernisation of critical infrastructure to support current and future digital requirements and attract cutting-edge businesses.”